All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 4

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Bowling Green at Ball State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Stetson — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Lipcsomb at Jacksonville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at High Point — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky ate Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — FS1, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal-Riverside — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Football

Kentucky Spring Game — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Gymnastics Championships

National Semifinals, Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

Oklahoma vs. Washington, UCLA vs. Oregon State, Utah vs. Denver — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

LSU vs. Nebraska, Michigan vs. Alabama, Florida vs. Georgia — ESPN/ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Savannah State at Florida A&M — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Softball Featured — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Bristol City vs. Queens Park Rangers — beIN Sports, 9:55 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bolton & Hove Albion — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Rabat, Morocco

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina Golf Club, Ko Olina, Oahu, HI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Gagarin Cup Finals

Game 4: Metallurg MG at SKA — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m. (SKA leads series 2-1)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo, Budapest Sports Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Bantamweights

Leadro Higo vs. Eduardo Dantas — Spike, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 9: Dennis vs. Marques, FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK

Light Heavyweights

Myron Dennis vs. Danilo Marques — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 54 — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MLB Network/MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — Root Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MASN, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Coloado at San Francisco — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Philadelphia vs. New York City FC — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Seattle — TSN/KZJO, 10 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoff Preview Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

10 Before Tip: Playoff Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Starters: Awards Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Columbus at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 1-0)

Game 2: New York Rangers at Montreal — CBC/TVA Sports/USA Network/MSG Network, 7 p.m. (Rangers lead series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: St. Louis at Minnesota — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 3/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m. (St. Louis leads series 1-0)

Game 2: San Jose at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m. (San Jose leads series 1-0)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Cetnral — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Ediiton — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Scottish Premier League

Kilmarnock vs. Heath of Midlothian — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

Football Focus — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN SPorts, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN SPorts, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sports Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (series finale) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Beliveland — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Complexe Al Amal, Casablanca, Morocco

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

ATP Tour

US Men’s Clay Court Championships, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Entertainment

The Toy Box — ABC, 8 p.m.

MacGyver (season finale) — CBS, 8 p.m.

Rosewood — Fox, 8 p.m.

First Dates — NBC, 8 p.m

The Originals — The CW, 8 p.m

Live PD: Rewind No. 7 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Black Mass — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Racing the Freeze — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Criminal — HBO, 8 p.m.

Mystery at the Valley River Inn — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Puppies vs. the World — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Infinity — Showtime, 8 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Good Morning Bitches — VH1, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Tattoo Age: England’s Best Tattooer, Valerie Vargas — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS, 9 p.m.

You the Jury (The Final Days) — Fox, 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Nightfall — NBC, 9 p.m.

Great Performances at the Met: Romeo et Juliette — PBS, 9 p.m.

Reign — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 04.14.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: The Prince and the Champ — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Hypotheria — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Casey And Catrina’s Upscale Upgrade — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

How It Really Happened: What Killed Heath Ledger — HLN, 9 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: The Soldier’s Wife — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Emergency 24/7: The Weekend Shift — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Good & Evil — NBC, 10 p.m.

Detective: Murder in Paradise — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Pet Talk: Dog Tricks & Tips — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Emergency 24/7: Code Crimson — Discovery Life Channel, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Animals: Humans — HBO, 11:30 p.m.

Greatest Ever: Greatest Surprises Ever — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — HBO, midnight