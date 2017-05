All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 7

Collingwood Magpies vs. Carlton Blues — FS1, midnight

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Lightweights

Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorkis Gambia — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Solo Boxeo, Reno Sparks Convention Center, Reno, NV

Super Lightweights

José Ramiréz vs. Jake Giuriceo — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

FC Köln vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga: Best of April — FS2, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Oakland at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, noon

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at Grand Valley State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pacific at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Delaware State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m

Appalachian State at Troy — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Tournament

Elimination Bracket, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores, AL

truTV, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

truTV, 4 p.m.

truTV, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ivy League Tournament, Reese Stadium, Yale University, New Haven, CT

Semifinals

Princeton vs. Brown — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Yale vs. Penn — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Big Ten Tournament, Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Semifinals

Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

SEC Bases Loaded — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Track & Field

Oregon Twilight — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Gameweek 35

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Eagle Point Golf Club, Wilmington, NC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Sweden vs. Russia — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

USA vs. Germany — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Finland vs. Belarus — TSN3/TSN5, 10 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Canada — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 2 p.m./NHL Network, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Horse Racing

Kentucky Oaks, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Races — NBCSN, noon

Race — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 11, Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Welterweights

Matthew Frincu vs. Maycon Mendonça — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Maged Hammo & Jess Elverum — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Texas at Seatle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Fox Sports Arizona/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/YES/Comcast SportsNet Chciago, 2:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Sparks Energy 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 2:20o p.m.

NASCAR Race Classic: 1987 Winston 500 — FS1, 9 p.m.

100,000 Cameras: Talladega — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 3: Cleveland at Toronto — ESPN, 7 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 3: San Antonio at Houston — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Cavaliers/Raptors, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Spurs/Rockets, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft: Draft Recap (season finale) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Nashville at St. Louis — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Nashville leads series 3-1)

Game 5: Edmonton at Anaheim = NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: BMW Open & Istanbul Open Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.