All Times Eastern

Australian Football League

AFL Round 15

Melbourne Demons vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

NABF Super Bantamweight Title

Sergio Frias vs. Oscar Negrete — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

CFL

BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s PGA Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

U.S. Senior Open, Salem Country Club, Peabody, MA

2nd Round — FS1, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 15, FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK

Heavyweight Title

Richard Odoms vs. Jared Vanderaa — AXS, 9 p.m.

Professional Fighters League, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Welterweights

Jon Fitch vs. Brian Foster — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Namajunas vs. VanZant — FS1, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Jordan Seim & Anthony Ford — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Maia vs. Condit/VanZant vs. Rawlings — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Cruz vs. Garbrandt — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Atlanta at Oakland — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Firecracker 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Xfinity – NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series Post-Race — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Firecracker 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Off The Script: Kyle Petty — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA Free Agency Special — ESPN2, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon (season finale) — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA EURO U-21 Championship

Final, Stadion Miejski, Krakow, Poland

Germany vs. Spain — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

The Best of Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m,

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Real Madrid TV — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Football Years: 1994-1995 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships, IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Day 4 — Universal HD, 6 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour

Aegon International Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Racquet Bracket — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Masters of Illusion (season premiere) — The CW, 8 p.m.

2017 BETX Top 10 Moments — BET, 8 p.m.

War Dogs — HBO, 8 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: Declassified: The United States of Aliens — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Aliens — IFC, 8 p.m.

When Asteroids Attack — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Killjoys: Boondoggie (season premiere) — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8:30 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show: Batter — PBS, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Provide & Protect — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Paige and Raf Go East — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

The Devil’s Lair — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The X-Files — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Dark Matter: Give it up, Princess — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: The Menengai Crater And a Madagascar Creature — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.

Asteroids: The Dark Secrets — Science, 9:02 p.m.

20/20: Freeway Fury — ABC, 10 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli-Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special — PBS, 10 p.m.

Tanked: Extreme Pond Off! Wayde vs. Brett — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Trauma: Seconds to Love: Hit By a Bus — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Fall From Grace — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Wynonna Earp: She Ain’t Right — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Underground Indonesian Secrets and an Australian Dinosaur — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

How to Survive an Asteroid Strike — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.

Playing House: Gwen or Lose — USA Network, 11 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 11:02 p.m.

Pineapple Express — Starz Encore, 11:06 p.m.

Playing House: Paging Doctor Yes Please — USA Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight