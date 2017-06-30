All Times Eastern
Australian Football League
AFL Round 15
Melbourne Demons vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Boxing
Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA
NABF Super Bantamweight Title
Sergio Frias vs. Oscar Negrete — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
CFL
BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 10 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.
Women’s PGA Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
U.S. Senior Open, Salem Country Club, Peabody, MA
2nd Round — FS1, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour
Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Legacy Fighting Alliance 15, FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK
Heavyweight Title
Richard Odoms vs. Jared Vanderaa — AXS, 9 p.m.
Professional Fighters League, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
Welterweights
Jon Fitch vs. Brian Foster — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Namajunas vs. VanZant — FS1, 8 p.m.
Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Jordan Seim & Anthony Ford — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Maia vs. Condit/VanZant vs. Rawlings — FS1, 10 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: Cruz vs. Garbrandt — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at Houston — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Mets — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Atlanta at Oakland — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
MLS
Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NASCAR
Xfinity Series
Firecracker 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
Qualifying — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green: Xfinity – NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Xfinity Series Post-Race — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Firecracker 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
Qualifying — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Off The Script: Kyle Petty — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NBA Free Agency Special — ESPN2, midnight
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NHL
Hockey Central @ noon (season finale) — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA EURO U-21 Championship
Final, Stadion Miejski, Krakow, Poland
Germany vs. Spain — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
The Best of Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m,
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Real Madrid TV — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
The Football Years: 1994-1995 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Swimming
USA Swimming National Championships, IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN
Day 4 — Universal HD, 6 p.m.
Tennis
WTA Tour
Aegon International Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom
Semifinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.
Racquet Bracket — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment
Masters of Illusion (season premiere) — The CW, 8 p.m.
2017 BETX Top 10 Moments — BET, 8 p.m.
War Dogs — HBO, 8 p.m.
Ancient Aliens: Declassified: The United States of Aliens — History Channel, 8 p.m.
Aliens — IFC, 8 p.m.
When Asteroids Attack — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Killjoys: Boondoggie (season premiere) — Syfy, 8 p.m.
Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.
Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8:30 p.m.
The Great British Baking Show: Batter — PBS, 9 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Provide & Protect — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Texas Flip N Move: Paige and Raf Go East — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
The Devil’s Lair — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
The X-Files — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Dark Matter: Give it up, Princess — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: The Menengai Crater And a Madagascar Creature — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.
Asteroids: The Dark Secrets — Science, 9:02 p.m.
20/20: Freeway Fury — ABC, 10 p.m.
Andrea Bocelli-Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special — PBS, 10 p.m.
Tanked: Extreme Pond Off! Wayde vs. Brett — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Trauma: Seconds to Love: Hit By a Bus — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.
Fall From Grace — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Wynonna Earp: She Ain’t Right — Syfy, 10 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Underground Indonesian Secrets and an Australian Dinosaur — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
How to Survive an Asteroid Strike — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.
Playing House: Gwen or Lose — USA Network, 11 p.m.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 11:02 p.m.
Pineapple Express — Starz Encore, 11:06 p.m.
Playing House: Paging Doctor Yes Please — USA Network, 11:30 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight