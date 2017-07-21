All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 18

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 11:30 p.m.



Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16, Steinberg Wellness Center, LIU Brooklyn, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Ram Nation vs. NC Prodigal Sons — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Overseas Elite vs. Tampa Bulls — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Boxeo Telemundo, Blackberry Auditorium, Mexico City, Mexico

Vacant WBO Lightweight Latin Title

Antonio Morán vs. Guadalupe Rosales — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

CFL

Week 5

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Beneath the Helmet — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 19: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Diving

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Women’s 3m Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, CO

Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Flint Hills National Golf Club, Andover, KS

Semifinals — FS1, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course), Opelika, AL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Opening Day — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs. Gastelum, Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 17, Grady Cole Center, Charlotte, NC

Lightweight Title Fight

Thiago Moisés vs. Robert Walter — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Fox Sports Special: Best of Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour — FS1, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Baltimore — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — MLB Network/Sportsnet/STO, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — NESN/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — YES/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/WLS, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Comcast SportsNet Philadephia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at New York Mets — NBC Sports California/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Orlando vs. Atlanta — ESPN/TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

2016 Cleveland Browns — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2016 Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

2016 Baltimore Ravens — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

2016 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Women’s Euro 2017

Group B, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands

Sweden vs. Russia — ESPN3, noon

Group B, Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands

Germany vs. Italy — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Football Years: 1996-’97 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Best of the Bulldogs — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Vamos Perros Costa Rica — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

30 for 30: George Best: All by Himself — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton, Balatonfüred, Hungary

Open Water: Men’s and Women’s 25km Finals — Olympic Channel, 2:30 a.m.

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varsosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary

Synchronized: Team Free Final — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

Swedish Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tour

Bucharest Open, BNR Arenas, Bucharest, Romania

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

ATP Tour

Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, RI

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

ATP Tour

Croatia Open Umag, Stadion Gorana Ivaniševića, Umag, Croatia

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

World Team Tennis

San Diego Aviators at Springfield Lasers — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Stade Louis II, Fontvielle, Monaco

Herculis Meet — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s

Serbia vs. Greece — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

United States vs. Russia — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 31 — A&E, 8 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan — HBO, 8 p.m.

Killjoys: The Lion, the Witch & the Warlord — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Rear Window — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Brilliant Ideas: Nicholas Hiobo — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show: Desserts — PBS, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 07.21.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splash: Waterslide Party Pool — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Cold Horizon — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Flip N Move: The Wlaker’s Ramshakcle Redo and the Foster’s Brick House Blunder — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: Voices of the Gods — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Luftwaffe — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Amy Winehouse & Lauryn Hill: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Dark Matter: Hot Chocolate — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Japanese Water Monster and Icelandic Elves — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Collision — NBC, 10 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splash: Mosaic Masterpiece — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

VICE Special Report: A World in Disarray — HBO, 10 p.m.

Deadly Sins: Vicious Vices — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

New Wave Warriors: Mission Critical — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Wyonna Earp: Everybody Knows — Syfy, 10 p.m.

UFO Files: Revisited: Facing the Alien — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Spaceballs — Starz Encore, 10:34 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Safari Live: Migration: Friday, July 21 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.

SYFY Live: From Comic Con — Syfy, 11 p.m.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Late Night Snack Special: Best of Animation — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight