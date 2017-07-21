All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 18
Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.
Essendon Bombers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Round of 16, Steinberg Wellness Center, LIU Brooklyn, Brooklyn, New York, NY
Ram Nation vs. NC Prodigal Sons — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Overseas Elite vs. Tampa Bulls — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Boxing
Boxeo Telemundo, Blackberry Auditorium, Mexico City, Mexico
Vacant WBO Lightweight Latin Title
Antonio Morán vs. Guadalupe Rosales — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
CFL
Week 5
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 10 p.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Beneath the Helmet — SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 19: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Diving
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.
Women’s 3m Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Drag Racing
Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, CO
Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
The Open Championship, Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.
Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Junior Amateur, Flint Hills National Golf Club, Andover, KS
Semifinals — FS1, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barbasol Championship, RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course), Opelika, AL
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Opening Day — FS2, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs. Gastelum, Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Uniondale, NY
Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.
Legacy Fighting Alliance 17, Grady Cole Center, Charlotte, NC
Lightweight Title Fight
Thiago Moisés vs. Robert Walter — AXS TV, 9 p.m.
Fox Sports Special: Best of Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour — FS1, 7 p.m.
Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Houston at Baltimore — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland — MLB Network/Sportsnet/STO, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim — NESN/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Seattle — YES/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/WLS, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Comcast SportsNet Philadephia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at New York Mets — NBC Sports California/SNY, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
MLS
Orlando vs. Atlanta — ESPN/TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
2016 Cleveland Browns — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
2016 Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.
2016 Baltimore Ravens — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
2016 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA Women’s Euro 2017
Group B, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands
Sweden vs. Russia — ESPN3, noon
Group B, Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands
Germany vs. Italy — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
The Football Years: 1996-’97 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Best of the Bulldogs — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Vamos Perros Costa Rica — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
30 for 30: George Best: All by Himself — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton, Balatonfüred, Hungary
Open Water: Men’s and Women’s 25km Finals — Olympic Channel, 2:30 a.m.
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varsosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary
Synchronized: Team Free Final — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour
Swedish Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden
Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.
WTA Tour
Bucharest Open, BNR Arenas, Bucharest, Romania
Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.
ATP Tour
Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, RI
Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
ATP Tour
Croatia Open Umag, Stadion Gorana Ivaniševića, Umag, Croatia
Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
World Team Tennis
San Diego Aviators at Springfield Lasers — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF Diamond League, Stade Louis II, Fontvielle, Monaco
Herculis Meet — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Water Polo
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary
Men’s
Serbia vs. Greece — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)
United States vs. Russia — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
Entertainment
Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.
Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.
Live PD: Rewind No. 31 — A&E, 8 p.m.
The Legend of Tarzan — HBO, 8 p.m.
Killjoys: The Lion, the Witch & the Warlord — Syfy, 8 p.m.
Rear Window — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.
Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.
Brilliant Ideas: Nicholas Hiobo — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.
The Great British Baking Show: Desserts — PBS, 9 p.m.
Live PD: 07.21.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.
Insane Pools: Second Splash: Waterslide Party Pool — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Cold Horizon — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Louisiana Flip N Move: The Wlaker’s Ramshakcle Redo and the Foster’s Brick House Blunder — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Ancient Aliens: Voices of the Gods — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Luftwaffe — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Amy Winehouse & Lauryn Hill: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
Dark Matter: Hot Chocolate — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Japanese Water Monster and Icelandic Elves — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Dateline NBC: Collision — NBC, 10 p.m.
Insane Pools: Second Splash: Mosaic Masterpiece — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
VICE Special Report: A World in Disarray — HBO, 10 p.m.
Deadly Sins: Vicious Vices — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
New Wave Warriors: Mission Critical — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.
Wyonna Earp: Everybody Knows — Syfy, 10 p.m.
UFO Files: Revisited: Facing the Alien — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
Spaceballs — Starz Encore, 10:34 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Safari Live: Migration: Friday, July 21 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.
SYFY Live: From Comic Con — Syfy, 11 p.m.
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Late Night Snack Special: Best of Animation — truTV, 11:30 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight