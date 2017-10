All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 9

FC Schalke 04 vs. FSV Mainz 05 — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

CFL

Week 18

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Arizona Red-Blue Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Northwestern at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

College Hockey

Men’s

Dartmouth at Harvard — NESNplus, 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Oklahoma vs. Kansas — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Rutgers at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Cal — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

USC at Colorado — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 9

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Rostelecom Cup, Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia

Men’s Short Program — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Short Dance — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Pairs Short Program —Olympic Channel, 11;30 a.m.

Laides Short Program — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Practice 2 — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Taiwan Championship, Miramar Golf & Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1

Saint-Etienne vs. Montpellier — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, noon

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 185, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT

Middleweights

Alexander Shlemenko vs. Gegard Mousasi — Spike, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 25, Ralston Arena, Ralston, NE

Welterweights

Dakota Cochrane vs. Ciro Rodriguez — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 41: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 6, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

New York Yankees at Houston Astros — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson — FS1, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Round of 12

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Practice 1 — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App, 2:30 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Opening Week

Atlanta at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — ESPN/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas — NBC Sports California Plus/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Touchdown in Israel — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

John Madden: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Lyle Alzado: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

San Jose at New Jersey — NBC Sports California/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo — Sportsnet 360/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Fox Sports North Plus/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sporstsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith, But Not Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: 24 Strong — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Stockholm Open: Quarterfinals— Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court; Stockholm Open: Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Kremlin Open, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.