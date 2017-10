All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 19

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders —TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Thomas More at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball Live: ACC Coaches Roundtable 1 — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live: ACC Coaches Roundtable 2 — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live: Coaching Legends — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Cross-Country

Men’s

Pac-12 Men’s Cross Country Championships — Pac-12 Networks, 3 p.m.

Women’s

Pac-12 Women’s Cross-Country Championships — Pac-12 Networks, 2 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

College Hockey

Men’s

Clarkson at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin/STO, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

TCU vs. Baylor — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Iowa at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

USC at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Brandt Centre, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Ladies’ Short Program — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.

Short Dance — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Pairs Short Program — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Mexico,, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Practice 2 — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Powershares QQQ Championship, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur (East Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Royal Wellington Golf Club, Upper Hutt, New Zealand

3rd Round — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, noon

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginásio do Ibirapuera, Sâo Paulo, SP, Brazil

Weigh-In — FS1, 4 p.m.

CES 46, Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI

Middleweights

Roger Carroll vs. John Howard — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Machida vs. Rockhold — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Title Fights — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:20 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

World Series Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Charlotte — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York — YES/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — NBA TV/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Lakers — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Golden State — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network 5 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10: Hail Marys — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Vegas — TVA Sports/Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey — RDS2/TSN5/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus — TSN3/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang, Singapore

Day 6 Singles — beIN Sports, 4 a.m.

Day 6 Singles — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Semifinal — beIN Sports, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

ATP Tour

Center Court: Erste Bank Open/Swiss Indoors Basel: Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.