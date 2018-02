All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s Competition

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

Featherweights

John Vincent Moralde vs. Ray Ximenez — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

The Undercard — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Red Bull Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Toledo at Miami (OH) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Davidson at URI — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Kent State at Ball State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.,

Women’s

Yale at Columbia —SNY, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier — FS2, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Alabama at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UConn at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Miami (OH) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

Fresno State vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 a.m.

Northwestern vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Netowrk/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Nebraksa at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Texas Classic, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7 p.m.

College Tennis

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Northwestern at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, CA

Friday Night Nitro Live — FS1, 6 p.m.

NHRA in 30: They Walked Away — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Boca Raton Championship, Broken Sound Club (Old Course), Boca Raton, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

European Tour

Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Weigh-In — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

AXS TV Fights: Top Ranked Talent — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit — ESPN/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia — Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston — Fox Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston — NBA TV Canada/Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah — Fox Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — ESPN/TSN2/Fox Sports North, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Breaking Ground: A Story of HBCU Football and the NFL — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at New York Rangers — Sportsnet West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Midwest/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Olympics

XXIII Winter Olympic Games, PyeongChang, Republic of Korea

Opening Ceremony — NBCOlympics.com/NBC Sports app, 6 a.m.

Opening Ceremony — NBC, 8 p.m. (delayed)

Soccer

La Liga World — beIN Sports, noon

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SoprtsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Norm — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: 40 Minutes of Hell — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, La Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.