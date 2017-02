All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Crunch Time — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Maryland at Ohio State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

English Football Championship

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Sutton United vs. Arsenal — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 77: Hostile Territory — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — 8:30 p.m.

Kevin Garnett: All-Star Interview — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Open Court: The Next Generation — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

Florida at St. Louis — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight; Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

FA Cup: Fifth Round Review — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Tiem to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

ATP Tour

Rio Open, Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Entertainment

House Hunters: Single Gal Seeks Single Family Home in Pennsylvania– HGTV, 8 p.m.

24: Legacy: 3:00 PM-4:00 PM — Fox, 8 p.m.

Amewrican Ninja Warrior: All Stars — NBC, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Palm Springs — PBS, 8 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.

America: Facts vs. Fiction: Bonus Round: Patriots and Presidents — American Heroes Channel, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Final Frost — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Panic Room — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship: Pet Shop Joys — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Love Is a Devil — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Unlocking the Cage — HBO, 8 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: A Second Chance — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Savage Kingdom: Mother of Lions — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: The Reunion: Part 1 — VH1, 8 p.m.

Superior Donuts — CBS, 9 p.m.

The Talk-Race in America — PBS, 9 p.m.

Jane the Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Beyond the Lens — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Beyond: Out of Darkness — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Vanity Fair Confidential: Grounds for Murder — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Battle for the Pride — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

APB — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

2 Broke Girls — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Bates Motel: Quickie Catchup– A&E, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Wanting Water Views in Orange County, CA — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner: High on the Hog — VH1, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

Timeless (season finale) — NBC, 10 p.m.

Bates Motel: Dark Paradise (season premiere) — A&E/Lifetime/Lifetime Movie Network, 10 p.m.

Humans — AMC, 10 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Thrill of the Hunt — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Summer House: Hoedown Showdown — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Main Cabin Masters: 130-Year-Old Island Cabin — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Murder Calls: Shane’s Last Stand (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Storm Cats — NatGeo WIld, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Legendary Croatia — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Hate Thy Neighbor: Sweden’s Far Right Youth — Viceland, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Surf or Turf in Montezuma — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Barack Obama: Unpresidented — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Trip Testers: Super San Antonio — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

Trip Testers: Weird And Wonderful Portland — Travel Channel, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:39 a.m. (Tuesday)