All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool A, Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Israel vs. Taiwan — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Tournament

Semifinals

UNH vs. Vermont — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Albany vs. Stony Brook — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Championship, North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, SC

CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Semifinals

Youngstown State vs. Illinois-Chicago or Green Bay — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State or Northern Kentucky — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Mid-America Conference Tournament

1st Round

Central Michigan at Kent State — Kent State Live, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

1st Round

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. North Carolina A&T — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Coppin State vs. Howard — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern Conferencce Championship, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC

ESPN, 7 p.m.

Summit League Tournament, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Semifinals

South Dakota vs. Denver or South Dakota State — Midco, 7 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Nebraska-Omaha or Fort Wayne — Midco, 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. BYU — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Crunch Time — ESPNU, noon

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Drive to NCAA March Madness — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Kentucky Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Championship, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament, Al Maguire Center, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Semifinals

Semifinal #1 — FS1, 4 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 6 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Championship, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

FS1, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

ESPNU, 5 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

BYU vs. Saint Mary’s — BYUtv, 5:30 p.m.

English Premier League

West Ham United vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Download: Tottenham Hotspur: To Dare Is to Do — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Premier League Manchester Mondays — NBCSN, midnight

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Feherty: Phil Mickelson-Masters and Ryder Cup (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

La Liga

Alaves vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports North, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago Cubs vs. Anaheim Angels — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Texas vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Charlotte — TNT, 8 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Defensive Backs — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders: Combine Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Ottawa — NESN/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Washington — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg — Comcast SportsNet California/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

Hockey Day in America Rewind — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10;30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight