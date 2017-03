All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Champiomship Round, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Semifinal

Netherlands vs. Puerto Rico — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Quarterfinals

Utah Valley at Rice — CUSA.tv, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Wyoming — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament

2nd Round

Samford at Liberty — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Campbell — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round

Central Florida at Illinois State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Akron at Texas-Arlington — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Illinois — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Colorado State — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament

2nd Round

Bridgeport Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

UConn vs. Syracuse — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington Region, Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Stanford vs. Kansas State — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Cameroon Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Duke vs. Oregon — ESPN2, 6:40 p.m.

Oklahoma City Region, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. Tennessee — ESPN2, 6:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City Region, Alaska Airlines Arena, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Washington vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City Region, Ferrell Center, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Baylor vs. Cal — ESPN2, 9:10 p.m.

Stockton Region, Watsco Center, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL

Miami (FL) vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN2, 9:10 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Pauley Pavilion, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

UCLA vs. Texas A&M — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

World’s Women’s Curling Championship, Capital Gymnasium, Beijing, Communist China

Canada vs. Switzerland — Universal HD, 7 a.m.

Canada vs. Republic of Korea — Universal HD, 9 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

World Golf Championships Match Play Bracket Special — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Patrick Reed — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2016 — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

New York Yankees vs. Washington — MLB Network/MASN, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado — Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox — Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. San Diego — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Oklahoma City — TNT, 8 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10 :30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Players Only Postgame — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Toronto — TVA Sports/NESN/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit –NBCSN/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas — Comcast SportsNet Calfornia/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/West/Pacific), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m..

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Special Olympics

2017 Special Olympics World Games Austria

Highlights — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:45 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Entertainment

Young & Hungry: Young & Valentine’s Day — Freeform, 8 p.m.

24: Legacy: 7:00 PM-8:00 PM — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Firewood Rush (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Spy — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Psycho — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Sister Wives — VH1, 8 p.m.

Baby Daddy: Pro and Con — Freeform, 8:30 p.m.

Superior Donuts — CBS, 9 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: Amazing A-frame (series premiere) — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Jane the Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Most Shocking Twists: The House on Madrona Street — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: The Great Fish Run — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Vanity Fair Confidential: Locked Up Next Door — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Origins: The Journey of Mind — National Geogrpahic Channel, 9 p.m.

Traffic — Showcase, 9 p.m.

APB — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

The Twins: Happily Ever After?: Leap of Faith — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.

2 Broke Girls — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: The Beach Gut — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Modern Condo in Chicago (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks — truTV, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

Taken — NBC, 10 p.m.

Bates Motel: Dreams Die First — A&E, 10 p.m.

Humans (finale) — AMC, 10 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Dredging the Deep: Golden Opportunity (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

American Greed: Fouled Out: Rumeal Robinson — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 — HBO, 10 p.m.

Obsession: Dark Desires: Texts, Lies and Videotape — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Explorer: S10, Ep3 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Siberia: Ice-Olated Spirit — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Quantico — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Dredging the Deep: Brawling for Gold — Animal Planet, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Gina Yashers; Dominic Monaghan; Matteo Lane — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The High Court: Dude, Where’s My Truck? — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)