All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Semifinal, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Cleveland Gladiators at Tampa Bay Storm — Twitter, 7 p.m.

Baseball

American Legion World Series, Veterans Field, Shelby, NC

Semifinals

Stars #1 vs Nevada — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Stars 2 vs. Nebraska — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Basketball

Big 3 Basketball, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Week 8 — FS1, 8 p.m. (delayed from 8/13)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Back to School — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Feherty: Jackie Burke Jr. — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Dew Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martials Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Knockout Artists — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Boston — STO/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Texas — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MLB Network/MASN/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Fox Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — ESPN/SNY/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Michigan — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Fantasy Football Rankings — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fantasy Football Marathon — ESPN2, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room (season premiere) — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC With Michael and Jemele– ESPN, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: The Kicker — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ESPN Films: World Beaters — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

ATP/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Entertainment

DIY Network Ultimate Retreat: Master Suite and Bath — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

So You Think You Can Dance? — Fox, 8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior — NBC, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Beside Still Water (season finale) — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Rules Don’t Apply — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Cars That Made America: Part 2 — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Julia — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood: Got Swag? — VH1, 8 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Thetans in Young Bodies (No. 203) First Look — A&E, 8:39 p.m.

Pool Kings — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Man v. Food: Charleston, SC — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: Joshua B. — A&E, 9 p.m.

Preacher: Puzzle Piece — AMC, 9 p.m.

The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Nashville — American Heroes Channel, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Just for the Halibut — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Girl With a Pearl Earring — HBO Signature, 9 p.m.

Gone: Devil Among Us — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Diana: In Her Own Words — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 — Starz, 9 p.m.

Misery — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Basketball Wives: Reunion — VH1, 9 p.m.

Stitchers: Maternis (season finale) — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

Man v. Food: New Orleans, LA — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Reno, Set, Go!: Daddy & Me — Discovery Family Channel, 10 p.m.

I Hart Food: Santa Fe Fiesta (series premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Family Matters in DC — HGTV, 10 p.m.

American Dad: The Long Bomb — TBS, 10 p.m.

CBSN: On Assignment — CBS, 10 p.m.

Midnight, Texas — NBC, 10 p.m.

Escaping Polygamy: Give Me Back My Daughters, Park 1 — A&E, 10 p.m.

Loaded: The Boat — AMC, 10 p.m.

The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Petersburg — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Predator Bay — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

American Greed: Neighborhood Inferno — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead: Love in Pieces — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Ballers Wives (series premiere) — VH1, 10 p.m.

The Last Shot: Home-Court Advantage — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Midnight Cowboy — Cinemax, 10:25 p.m.

House Hunters International: Get Away to Hawke’s Bay — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

People of Earth: Always a Day Away — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, August 14, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Will: What Dreams May Come — 11 p.m.

The Know It All Guide to…: Bread — FYI, 11:01 p.m.

The Know It All Guide to…: Beer — FYI, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)