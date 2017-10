All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017 — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CrossFit

Fittest on Earth-The 2017 CrossFit Games: Men’s Competition, Day 2 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

La Liga

Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Deportivo La Coruna vs. Girona — beIN Sports, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Mixed Martial Arts

Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB

World Series Press Conferences — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Path to the Championship: National League — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Path to the Championship: American League — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston — Fox Sports Tennessee/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio — NBA TV/TSN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver — NBC Sports Washington/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Washington at Philadelphia — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m

NHL

Los Angeles at Toronto — TVA Sports/Fox Sports West/TSN4, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

CAF Champions League

Semifinal: 2nd Leg, Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt

Al-Ahly vs. Étoile du Sahel — beIN Sports, 11:50 a.m. (delayed from Sunday)

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 — FS2, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Olympic Films: Lillehammer ‘94: 16 Days of Glory — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:20 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Erste Bank Open/Swiss Indoors Basel — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang, Singapore

Day 2 Singles — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

CoipsL Run and Gun — Spike, 8 p.m.

Lucifer — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide: Texas Killing Fields — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood: Reunion: Part 2 — VH1, 8 p.m.

9JKL — CBS, 8:30 p.m.

Mega Decks: Ultimate Party Deck — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

The Gifted — Fox, 9 p.m.

Valor — The CW, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: Homestead Survival: Pushed to the Edge — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Halloween Baking Championship: The Candyman Cometh — Food Network, 9 p.m.

The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade: The Libertyville Horror — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Princess Bride — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Scared Famous: Savannah Horror Stories (series premiere) — VH1, 9 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Stars From Hell — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Me, Myself & I — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Mega Decks: Southern Plantation-Style Deck (season finale) — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Southern and Hungry: Southern Comforts Are Just Around the Corner — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Freaky Sweets: Creepy Dolls and Viking Brawls (series premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Vintage House vs. City Loft in Cincinnati — HGTV, 10 p.m.

White Famous: Woo — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party: Tricks and Treats — VH1, 10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Brave — NBC, 10 p.m.

POV: Cameraperson — PBS, 10 p.m.

Games of Homes: The Final Countdown (season finale) — Discovery Family Channel, 10 p.m.

Horror at the Cecil Hotel: The Girl in the Water Tank — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Die Hard 2 — Cinemax, 10:05 p.m.

Weird Science — Showcase, 10:15 p.m.

Freaky Sweets: Cakes From the Crypt — Food Network, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Champagne Problems in Paris — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Khizr Khan — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, October 23, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Nocturnal Animals — HBO Signature, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Healthy on the Sunshine Coast — HGTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Wyclef Jean, Billy Durney, The Alchemist (series premiere) — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: October 23, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)