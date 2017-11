All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI

Quarterfinals

Marquette vs. VCU — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Wichita State vs. Cal — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Chaminade — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Michigan vs. LSU — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Championship Round

Creighton vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Wisconsin — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Legends Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Championship Round

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Penn State vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

MGM Grand Main Event, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Heavyweight Bracket

UNLV vs. Rice — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Utah — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest/Root Sports, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Molloy at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Furman at Duke — ACC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse — ACC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at West Virginia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Troy at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Emporia State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Xavier — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Omaha at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Sun, 9 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Air Force — Mountain West Network. 9 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at San Diego State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Stanford — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Purdue at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Playoff Predictions — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

CrossFit

Fittest on Earth-The 2017 CrossFit Games: Women’s Competition, Day 2 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Stoke City — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

La Liga

Eibar vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga Review Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando — NBA TV/Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New York — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Dallas — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Monday Night Football, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Toronto — Fox Sports Arizona/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Washington — TVA Sports/Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota — MSG Plus/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, midnight

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

extratime — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:20 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight