All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Butler at Providence — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Miami (FL) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 4 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

UConn at Texas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 23

Manchester United vs. Stoke City — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, Bahamas

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Hockey

ECHL All-Star Classic, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

North vs. South — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

La Liga

Real Betis vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Review Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Detroit — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Washington, 2 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn — MSG Network/YES, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 3 p.m.

Miami at Chicago — TSN1/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Tennessee, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland — TNT/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah — Fox Sports Indiana/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/TSN3, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, noon

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Boston — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Southwest/NESN, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Altitude, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at Montreal — NBCSN/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10;30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNEww, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

B1g Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.