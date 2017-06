All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Washington Valor at Tampa Bay Storm — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 12

Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Boxing

CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night, Knockout Night Boxing, WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, IA

WBO NABO Super Lightweight Title

Maurice Hooker vs. Abdiel Ramirez — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Super Regionals

Louisville Super Regional, Jim Patterson Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Game 2: Louisville vs. Kentucky — ESPN, noon (Louisville leads series 1-0)

Tallahassee Super Regional, Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Game 1: Sam Houston State vs. Florida Staste — ESPN2, noon

Gainesville Super Regional, Alfred A. McKethan Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Game 1: Wake Forest vs. Florida — ESPN, noon

Long Beach Super Regionals, Blair Field, Long Beach State University, Long Beach, CA

Game 2: Long Beach State vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Station Super Regional, Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Game 2: Texas A&M vs. Davidson — ESPN2, 6 p.m. (Texas A&M leads series 1-0)

Fort Worth Super Regional, Lupton Stadium, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Game 1: Missouri State at TCU — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Corvallis Super Regional, Goss Stadium, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Game 2: Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Baton Rouge Super Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. LA

Game 1: LSU vs. Mississippi State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Track & Field

NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Women’s Finals — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Summernationals, Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, Englishtown, NJ

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Qualifying — CNBC, 1 p.m.

Calificación — Univision Deportes, 1:55 p.m.

Formula E

Berlin ePrix — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Lyoness Open, Diamond Country Club (Diamond Course), Atzenbrugg, Austria

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Manulife LPGA Classic, Whistle Bear Golf Club, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Rust-Oleum Championship, Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, IL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Stakes Prep — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Race — NBC, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

IndyCar Pre Race — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

IndCar Post Race — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt, Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 5:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network/SNY/Fox Sports South, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — Root Sports Rocky Mountain.WLS, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Florida/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — WPIX/Fox Sports South, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/MASN, noon

Minnesota at San Francisco — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — FS1, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Chicago vs. Atlanta — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Montreal — Fox Sports Kansas City/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Portland vs. FC Dallas — KPDX/KTXA, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Pocono Green 250, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Qualifying — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Race — Fox, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Final Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 11 a.m.

NBA

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Finals Film Room: Game 4 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Challenger Playoff, Great Sound, Bermuda

Finals — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Group B, Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Morocco — beIN Sports, 10 a.m. (joined in progress)

Group E, Akwa Ibom Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria

Nigeria vs. South Africa — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

Group H, Stade de Bouake, Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Guinea — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.

Group A, Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor, Dakar, Senegal

Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: UEFA European Qualifiers

Group F, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. England — FS2, 11:45 a.m./Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Group F, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Malta — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:45 a.m.

Group C, Max-Morlock Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany

Germany vs. San Marino — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Romania — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

NASL

Puerto Rico vs. San Francisco Deltas — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Miami FC — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

Toulon Tournament

Final: Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne, France

England vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports, 10:05 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: No Más — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Broke — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Brian and the Boz — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, noon

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — SEC Network, noon

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Storied, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: It’s Time — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — SEC Network, 9:30p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — SEC Storied, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

The Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

E:60: Cathing Kayla — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Final: Jelena Ostapenko vs. Simona Halep — NBC, 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.