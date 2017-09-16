All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Semifinal, Spotless Stadium, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 5 a.m.
Boxing
WBA/WBC/IBF World Middleweight Title, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin — HBO Pay Per View, 8 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 4
Bayern München vs. FSV Mainz 05 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Werder Bremen vs. Schalke 04 — FS2, 9:30 a.m.
VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.
Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 12:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m.
Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, noon
Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.
CFL
Week 12
Edmonton Eskimos at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 4 p.m.
BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.
College Football Viewing Picks
English Premier League
Matchweek 5
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Watford vs. Manchester City — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Burnley — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Stoke City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United — Universo, 9:55 a.m./NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon
Goal Zone — NBC, 12:30 p.m.
FIA
World Endurance Championship
6 Hours Circuit of the Americas, Lone Star Le Mans, Austin, TX
Race — FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Formula 1
Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Cicuit, Singapore
Qualifying — CNBC, 9 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour
The Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
PGA Tour
FedExCup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
European Tour
KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
Web.com Tour
Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA
Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
La Liga
Levante UD vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 6:50 a.m.
Getafe CF vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Bracnh, Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA
Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.
Main Card — FS1, 10 p.m.
UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.
UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
MLB
American League
Seattle at Houston — Fox, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland — FS1, 4 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)
Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)
Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Fox, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Midwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Atlanta — WPIX/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco at Fox Sports Arizona/KNTV, 9 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 12:30 p.m.
Field of Dreams: 25 Years Later — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Week 28
Vancouver vs. Columbus — TSN2/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet OH, 7 p.m.
Montreal vs. Minnesota — TVA Sports/WFTC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. Seattle — KTXA/KZJO, 8 p.m.
Chicago vs. D.C. United — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/NewsChannel 8, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. New England — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet New England, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. New York City FC — Altitude/YES, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland — KMYU/KPDX, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Galaxy vs. Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose vs. Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/KUBE, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Chicagoland 400, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL
Practice — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.
Final Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Xfinity Series
Chicagoland 300, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL
Qualifying — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Xfinity Series Post Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NFL
Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 1 — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Films Presents: Looking Back, Looking Ahead — NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.
NFL Pick’Em — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NHL Preseason
Vancouver at Los Angeles — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Soccer
The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.
The Unstoppable Sharapova — BBC World News, 7:30 a.m.
30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: Free Spirits — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
30 for 30: The Price of Gold — Golf Channel, noon
30 for 30: Elway to Marino — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.
ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the NFL? — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
Davis Cup Semifinals
France vs. Serbia & Belgium vs. Australia — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
WTA Tour
Japan’s Women’s Open, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan
Final — beIN Sports, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Entertainment
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: Winter — BBC America, 7:40 p.m.
Forensic Files: Scratching the Surface — HLN, 8 p.m.
Live PD: Rewind No. 44 — A&E, 8 p.m.
2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards — FXX, 8 p.m.
La La Land — HBO, 8 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Oswald Goes Dark — History Channel, 8 p.m.
What on Earth?: Investigation Unknown — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Forensic Fils: All Charged Up — HLN, 8:30 p.m.
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: The Last Frontier — BBC America, 8:50 p.m.
Tiny House Hunting: Twin City Twosome Going Tiny — FYI, 9 p.m.
Forensic Files: The Music Case — HLN, 9 p.m.
Halt and Catch Fire: Nowhere Man — AMC, 9 p.m.
Pit Bulls and Parolees: Rising Tide — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies: Fidel’s Personal Spies: The Myers — CNN, 9 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation: Living Large on Long Island, New York — HGTV, 9 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Cuban Connection — History Channel, 9 p.m.
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Sherlock Pol-mes — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.
Scandal Made Me Famous: The Runaway Bride — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Bela Lugosi’s Mirror and Charles Manson’s TV — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
You Can’t Turn That Into a House: Chicken Coop — FYI, 9:30 p.m.
Forensic Files: Paintball — HLN, 9:30 p.m.
The Vanilla Ice Project: Spacing Out — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Conflicting Wish Lists in Albany, NY — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: Vanessa Hudgens — NBC, 10 p.m.
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: The Epic Journey — BBC America, 10 p.m.
Swamp Murders: Deadliest Catch — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Animal ER: Blindsided — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.
CopyCat Killers: Child’s Play — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.
The Dead Files: Shattered: Sinclairville, New York — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
Rescue Dog to Super Dog: Holding on to Hope — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Scene of the Crime — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
Mysteries of the Missing: The Men Who Beat Alcatraz — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Raging Bull — Cinemax, 10:10 p.m.
House Hunters International: Fairy Tale in Nuremberg — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
SOS: How to Survive: Storm Surge — Weather Channel, 11 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Truth (series finale) — History Channel, 11:03 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight