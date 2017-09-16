Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Fang's Bites
Saturday’s Viewing Picks
Posted by on September 16, 2017

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Semifinal, Spotless Stadium, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 5 a.m.

Boxing
WBA/WBC/IBF World Middleweight Title, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin — HBO Pay Per View, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga
Matchday 4
Bayern München vs. FSV Mainz 05 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Werder Bremen vs. Schalke 04 — FS2, 9:30 a.m.
VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.
Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 12:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, noon
Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

CFL
Week 12
Edmonton Eskimos at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 4 p.m.
BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

English Premier League
Matchweek 5
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Watford vs. Manchester City — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Burnley — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Stoke City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United — Universo, 9:55 a.m./NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon
Goal Zone — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

FIA
World Endurance Championship
6 Hours Circuit of the Americas, Lone Star Le Mans, Austin, TX
Race — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1
Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Cicuit, Singapore
Qualifying — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Golf
LPGA Tour
The Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour
FedExCup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

European Tour
KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Web.com Tour
Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA
Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

La Liga
Levante UD vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 6:50 a.m.
Getafe CF vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Bracnh, Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA
Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.
Main Card — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.
UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB
American League
Seattle at Houston — Fox, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland — FS1, 4 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)
Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)
Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Fox, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Midwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Atlanta — WPIX/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco at Fox Sports Arizona/KNTV, 9 p.m.

Interleague
Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 12:30 p.m.
Field of Dreams: 25 Years Later — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS
Week 28
Vancouver vs. Columbus — TSN2/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet OH, 7 p.m.
Montreal vs. Minnesota — TVA Sports/WFTC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. Seattle — KTXA/KZJO, 8 p.m.
Chicago vs. D.C. United — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/NewsChannel 8, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. New England — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet New England, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. New York City FC — Altitude/YES, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland — KMYU/KPDX, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Galaxy vs. Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose vs. Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/KUBE, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Chicagoland 400, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL
Practice — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.
Final Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Xfinity Series
Chicagoland 300, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL
Qualifying — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Xfinity Series Post Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NFL
Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 1 — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Films Presents: Looking Back, Looking Ahead — NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.
NFL Pick’Em — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NHL Preseason
Vancouver at Los Angeles — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer
The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Talk
Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.
The Unstoppable Sharapova — BBC World News, 7:30 a.m.
30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: Free Spirits — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
30 for 30: The Price of Gold — Golf Channel, noon
30 for 30: Elway to Marino — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.
ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the NFL? — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis
Davis Cup Semifinals
France vs. Serbia & Belgium vs. Australia — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

WTA Tour
Japan’s Women’s Open, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan
Final — beIN Sports, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Entertainment
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: Winter — BBC America, 7:40 p.m.
Forensic Files: Scratching the Surface — HLN, 8 p.m.
Live PD: Rewind No. 44 — A&E, 8 p.m.
2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards — FXX, 8 p.m.
La La Land — HBO, 8 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Oswald Goes Dark — History Channel, 8 p.m.
What on Earth?: Investigation Unknown — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Forensic Fils: All Charged Up — HLN, 8:30 p.m.
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: The Last Frontier — BBC America, 8:50 p.m.
Tiny House Hunting: Twin City Twosome Going Tiny — FYI, 9 p.m.
Forensic Files: The Music Case — HLN, 9 p.m.
Halt and Catch Fire: Nowhere Man — AMC, 9 p.m.
Pit Bulls and Parolees: Rising Tide — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies: Fidel’s Personal Spies: The Myers — CNN, 9 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation: Living Large on Long Island, New York — HGTV, 9 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Cuban Connection — History Channel, 9 p.m.
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Sherlock Pol-mes — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.
Scandal Made Me Famous: The Runaway Bride — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Bela Lugosi’s Mirror and Charles Manson’s TV — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
You Can’t Turn That Into a House: Chicken Coop — FYI, 9:30 p.m.
Forensic Files: Paintball — HLN, 9:30 p.m.
The Vanilla Ice Project: Spacing Out — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Conflicting Wish Lists in Albany, NY — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: Vanessa Hudgens — NBC, 10 p.m.
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: The Epic Journey — BBC America, 10 p.m.
Swamp Murders: Deadliest Catch — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Animal ER: Blindsided — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.
CopyCat Killers: Child’s Play — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.
The Dead Files: Shattered: Sinclairville, New York — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
Rescue Dog to Super Dog: Holding on to Hope — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Scene of the Crime — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
Mysteries of the Missing: The Men Who Beat Alcatraz — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Raging Bull — Cinemax, 10:10 p.m.
House Hunters International: Fairy Tale in Nuremberg — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
SOS: How to Survive: Storm Surge — Weather Channel, 11 p.m.
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Truth (series finale) — History Channel, 11:03 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

