All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Semifinal, Spotless Stadium, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 5 a.m.

Boxing

WBA/WBC/IBF World Middleweight Title, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin — HBO Pay Per View, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

Bayern München vs. FSV Mainz 05 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Werder Bremen vs. Schalke 04 — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 12:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 12

Edmonton Eskimos at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 4 p.m.

BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Watford vs. Manchester City — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Burnley — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Stoke City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United — Universo, 9:55 a.m./NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

FIA

World Endurance Championship

6 Hours Circuit of the Americas, Lone Star Le Mans, Austin, TX

Race — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Cicuit, Singapore

Qualifying — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

European Tour

KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Web.com Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

La Liga

Levante UD vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 6:50 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Bracnh, Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Seattle at Houston — Fox, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — FS1, 4 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Fox, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Midwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — WPIX/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco at Fox Sports Arizona/KNTV, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams: 25 Years Later — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 28

Vancouver vs. Columbus — TSN2/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet OH, 7 p.m.

Montreal vs. Minnesota — TVA Sports/WFTC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Seattle — KTXA/KZJO, 8 p.m.

Chicago vs. D.C. United — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/NewsChannel 8, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. New England — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet New England, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. New York City FC — Altitude/YES, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland — KMYU/KPDX, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Galaxy vs. Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/KUBE, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chicagoland 400, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Practice — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Chicagoland 300, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Qualifying — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Xfinity Series Post Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NFL

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 1 — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Films Presents: Looking Back, Looking Ahead — NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.

NFL Pick’Em — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NHL Preseason

Vancouver at Los Angeles — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

The Unstoppable Sharapova — BBC World News, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Free Spirits — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Gold — Golf Channel, noon

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the NFL? — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Davis Cup Semifinals

France vs. Serbia & Belgium vs. Australia — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

WTA Tour

Japan’s Women’s Open, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan

Final — beIN Sports, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Entertainment

Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: Winter — BBC America, 7:40 p.m.

Forensic Files: Scratching the Surface — HLN, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 44 — A&E, 8 p.m.

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards — FXX, 8 p.m.

La La Land — HBO, 8 p.m.

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Oswald Goes Dark — History Channel, 8 p.m.

What on Earth?: Investigation Unknown — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Forensic Fils: All Charged Up — HLN, 8:30 p.m.

Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: The Last Frontier — BBC America, 8:50 p.m.

Tiny House Hunting: Twin City Twosome Going Tiny — FYI, 9 p.m.

Forensic Files: The Music Case — HLN, 9 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire: Nowhere Man — AMC, 9 p.m.

Pit Bulls and Parolees: Rising Tide — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies: Fidel’s Personal Spies: The Myers — CNN, 9 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation: Living Large on Long Island, New York — HGTV, 9 p.m.

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Cuban Connection — History Channel, 9 p.m.

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Sherlock Pol-mes — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Scandal Made Me Famous: The Runaway Bride — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Bela Lugosi’s Mirror and Charles Manson’s TV — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

You Can’t Turn That Into a House: Chicken Coop — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Forensic Files: Paintball — HLN, 9:30 p.m.

The Vanilla Ice Project: Spacing Out — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Conflicting Wish Lists in Albany, NY — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: Vanessa Hudgens — NBC, 10 p.m.

Planet Earth: Frozen Planet: Beyond: The Epic Journey — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Swamp Murders: Deadliest Catch — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Animal ER: Blindsided — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

CopyCat Killers: Child’s Play — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.

The Dead Files: Shattered: Sinclairville, New York — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Rescue Dog to Super Dog: Holding on to Hope — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Scene of the Crime — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Mysteries of the Missing: The Men Who Beat Alcatraz — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Raging Bull — Cinemax, 10:10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Fairy Tale in Nuremberg — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

SOS: How to Survive: Storm Surge — Weather Channel, 11 p.m.

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: The Truth (series finale) — History Channel, 11:03 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight