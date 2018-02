All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Women’s

Carlton Blues vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Boxing

Premier Championship Boxing, Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

Welterweights

Devon Alexander vs. Victor Ortiz — Fox, 9 p.m.

Showtime Championship Boxing, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

Welterweights

Brandon Rios vs. Danny Garcia — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Borussia Dortmund Access All Areas — FS2, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Andre Dawson Classic, Wesley Barrow Stadium, New Orleans Major League Baseball Academy, New Orleans, LA

Illinois-Chicago vs. Southern — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama State vs. New Orleans — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Or3gon, 3:30 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Minnesota — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Stony Brook at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City — FS1, 7:20 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:55 a.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, TwinEagles Club (Talon Course), Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Kooyonga Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

La Liga

Eibar vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Medeiros, Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Weigh-In — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Bill’s Blackboard — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Bill’s Blackboard — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

PowerShares QQQ 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Final Practice — FS1, noon

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity — FS1, 2 p.m.

Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest — TNT, 8 p.m.

2018 Hall of Fame Announcement — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Weekend: All-Star Practice & Media Day — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Talent Challenge — TNT, 5 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.

NBA All-Star Weekend: Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Players Only: Shaq and Kobe — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights — City TV/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins — Sportsnet/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NESN, 10 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames — City TV/Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Florida, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Fox Sports West/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

New York Rangers at Ottawa — MSG Network/TSN5/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — NBC Sports Washington/WGN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NNHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Vancouver and Florida at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

USL

Minnesota Thunder vs. Charleston Battery — beIN Sposrts, 7:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPNU, 7:30 a.m.

E:60: Dream On: Stories From Boston’s Strongest — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN2/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

E:60: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SC Featured: Arthur — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, noon

The Champion Within: Support Systems — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Good Gosh O’Mighty — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Lettermen — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: What Lies Beneath-The Mick Fanning Story — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Love is Stronger — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: 20 Years and 11 Seconds — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Catching Kayla — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Penny Saved — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Center Court: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Semifinal 2 & New York Open: Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

ATP Tour

New York Open, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.