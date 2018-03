All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Women’s

Bribane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

IBF World Super Lightweight Title

Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets — Showtime, 10:15 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing, Stub Hub Center, Carson, CA

WBO World Featherweight Title

Scott Quigg vs. Oscar Valdez — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

Hannover 96 vs. FC Augsburg — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Hamburger SV — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Matchday — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

Omaha at BYU — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Stanford at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Dallas Baptist — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

TCU at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Tournament

Championship, Patrick Gym, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Memphis vs. Cincinnati — CBS, 1 p.m.

Wichita State vs. Houston — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Virginia vs. North Carolina — ACC Network/ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

ACC Tournament Pregame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Tournament

Semifinals, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

URI vs. Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Villanova vs. Providence — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Big Sky Tournament

Championship, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Montana vs. Eastern Washington — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Championship, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas vs. West Virginia — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Big West Tournament

Championship, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Cal-Irvine/Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN2, midnight

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Western Kentucky vs. Marshall — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals, The Palestra, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Harvard vs. Cornell — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Penn vs. Yale — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Championship, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Buffalo vs. Toledo — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Hampton vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

San Diego State vs. New Mexico — CBS, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament

Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Arizona vs. USC — FS1, 10 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament Postgame — FS1, midnight

Southeast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Alabama vs. Kentucky — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Championship, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Texas-Arlington — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Delmar Fieldhouse, Houston, TX

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Texas Southern — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle/New Mexico State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Women’s

Big Sky Tournament

Championship, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho — Eleven Sports, 3 p.m.

Big West Tournament

Championship, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Cal State Northridge vs. Cal-Davis — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 7 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

UAB vs. Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Championship, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Telemundo, 7:25 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Swansea City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Burnley — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, midnight

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club (Copperhead Course) – Palm Harbor, FL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Toshiba Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota — NESN/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto — Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — WGN, 3 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego — STO/Fox Sports San Diego, 3 p.m.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Kansas City vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Kansas City, 3 p.m.

San Francisco (SS) vs. Anaheim (SS) — Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Week 2

Columbus vs. Montreal — WSYX/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/CTV/TSN4/TSN5/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

New England vs. Colorado — NBC Sports Boston/Altitude 2, 1:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles FC — Univision/Univision Deportes/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Sporting KC — Fox Sports Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Houston vs. Vancouver — KUBE/TSN1/TSN4, 6 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Portland — MSG 2/Root Sports, 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. Minnesota — WRDQ/Fox Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

TicketGuardian 500, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — FS1, noon

Final Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

DC Solar 200, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, 1 p.m.

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceHub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Charlotte — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Arizona, 5 p.m.

Washington at Miami — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — ABC/NBA TV Canada, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Clippers — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Pittsburgh at Toronto — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Boston — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia — TSN3/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Altitude, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles — NHL Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Washington at San Jose — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

New York Rangers at Florida — MSG Network/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Network: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.