All Times Eastern

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Women’s Bobsleigh — Universal HD, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s 2-Man Bobsleigh — Universal HD, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hamburger SV — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Bayern München — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 a.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

East-West Shrine Game, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

East vs. West — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access: East-West Shrine Pregame — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, StubHub Center, Carson, CA

Nationals vs. Americans — FS1, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Washington/San Jose State at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minneosta at Wisconsin — FS2/Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Nebraska-Omaha — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota State at St. Cloud State — Fox College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Liverpool vs. Swansea City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Watford — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. West Ham United — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Sunderland — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBC/NBC Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Pairs’ Free Skate and Free Dance — NBC, 3 p.m.

Ladies’ Free Skate — NBC, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course); PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course); La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Asian Tour

Singapore Open, Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

Final Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Malaga — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, CA

Light Heavyweights

Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz — Spike, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 201: Lawler vs. Woodley — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: Top Ejections of 2016 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Biggest Blasts of 2016 — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation Awards in the Spirit of the Game Celebration Dinner — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Cleveland — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Eternal Redzone — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 11:30 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Ottawa at Toronto — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports 2, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary — CBC/Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: After Hours — CBC, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

St. Louis at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Midwest/TSN3, 3 p.m./NHL Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Carolina at Columbus — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Ohio, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Islanders — KCOP/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia — MSG Plus 2/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic Plus/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports North, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose — Altitude 2/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany

Ladies Downhill — Universal HD, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Men’s Downhill — NBCSN, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group D, Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil, Gabon

Ghana vs. Mali — beIN Sports, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Egypt vs. Uganda — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Florida Cup, Bright House Networks Stadium, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

3rd Place Game

Vasco da Gama vs. River Plate — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:10 p.m.

Final

Corinthians vs. São Paulo FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:55 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

E:60: Pictures: Silent Night Lights — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

20 for 30: One Night in Vegas — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The 16th Man — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Kings Ransom — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ABC, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Straight Outta L.A. — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

No Más — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Broke — ESPN Classic, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Tim Richmond: To the Limit — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN Classic, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.