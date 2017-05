All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Tampa Bay Storm at Washington Valor — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 8

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Köln — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayern München — Fox, 9:30 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — Fox/FS1/FS2, 9 a.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

College Baseball

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN3, noon

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Wichita State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Wright State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Jacksonville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Fullerton — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round

Penn State Lacrosse Field, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Penn State vs. Towson — ESPNU, noon

Homewood Field, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Johns Hopkins vs. Duke — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Peter Barton Stadium, University of Denver, Denver, CO

Denver vs. Air Force — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Casey Stadium, University of Albany, Albany, NY

Albany vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Softball

ACC Championship, Anderson Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina vs. Florida State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Championship, ECU Softball Stadium, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC

Tulsa vs. Houston — ESPN, noon

Big East Championship, The Ballpark at Rosemont, Rosemont, IL

St. John’s vs. DePaul — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Alumni Field, Wilpon Complex, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Semifinals

Minnesota vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Michgian State vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12 Championship, ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, noon

Baylor vs. Texas — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament, Southern Mississippi Softball Complex, Southern Mississippi University, Hattiesburg, MS

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

SEC Tournament, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Semifinals (postponed from Friday)

Alabama vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Auburn vs. LSU — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Championship Game

ESPN, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Manchester City vs. Leicester City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Swansea City — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Burnley — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Southampton — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Arsenal — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Live, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: The Noise Neighbors — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Baracelona-Catalunya, Catalunya, Spain

Calcificatión — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

Qualifying — CNBC, 8 a.m.

Fómula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

3rd Round — NBC, 2 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia

Latvia vs. United States — TSN2/NHL Network, 6 a.m.

Russia vs. Slovakia — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Italy vs. Germany — TSN5, 2 p.m.

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Norway vs. Finland — TSN3, 6 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

La Liga

Espanyol vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Prelims — FX, 7 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Houston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — MLB Network/Root Sports Northwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/STO, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Detroit at Anaheim — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — FS1/WLS/Fox Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee — MLB Network/WPIX/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports San Diego/WGN, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Toronto FC vs. Minnesota — CTV/KMSP, 2 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Jose — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

Montreal vs. Columbus — TVA Sports/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WTTE, 5 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia — Newschannel 8/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. Sporting KC — WFTV/Fox Sports Kansas City Plus, 7 p.m.

New England vs. Real Salt Lake — Comcast SportsNet New England/KMYU, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Seattle — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Series

Go Bowling 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Kansas — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Kansas — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 1: Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

North Carolina FC vs. Jacksonville Armada — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven — Eleven Sports

NWSL

Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit — go90, 4 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Sky Blue — LIfetime, 4 p.m.

FC Kansas City vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 4 p.m.

NWSL Pregame — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Hit It Hard — ESPN2, 8 a,m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Moms — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPNews, noon

30 for 30: Into the Wind — ESPN Classic, noon

E:60: Pictures: Lettermen — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Semifinal #1: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Semifinal #2: Dominic Thiem vs. Pablo Cuevas — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m..

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid. Spain

Final: Kristina Mladenovic vs. Simona Halep — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai, Communist China

Shanghai Golden Grand Prix — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. (delayed from 5/12)

WNBA

San Antonio Stars at New York Liberty — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 5 p.m.