All Times Eastern

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

New York Open, Hudson River Park’s Pier 26/25, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Finals — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Pioneer Event Center, Lancaster, CA

Welterweights

Brandon Rios vs. Aaron Herrera — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Super Regionals

Tallahassee Super Regional, Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Game 2: Florida State vs. Sam Houston State — ESPN, noon (Florida State leads series 1-0)

Gainesville Super Regional, Alfred A. McKethan Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Game 2: Florida vs. Wake Forest — ESPN, 3 p.m. (Florida leads series 1-0)

Long Beach Super Regionals, Blair Field, Long Beach State University, Long Beach, CA

Game 3: Long Beach State vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN2, 3 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Fort Worth Super Regional, Lupton Stadium, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Game 2: TCU vs. Missouri State– ESPN2, 6 p.m. (TCU leads series 1-0)

Baton Rouge Super Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. LA

Game 2: Mississippi State vs. LSU — ESPN2, 9 p.m. (LSU leads series 1-0)

Drag Racing

NHRA Summernationals, Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, Englishtown, NJ

Finals — FS1, 11 a.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

F1 Countdown — NBCSports.com, 1:30 p.m.

F1 Extra — NBC, 4 p.m.

Formula E

Berlin ePrix — FS1, 10 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Lyoness Open, Diamond Country Club (Diamond Course), Atzenbrugg, Austria

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Manulife LPGA Classic, Whistle Bear Golf Club, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Rust-Oleum Championship, Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, IL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/STO, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League

Miami at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Florida/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — WPIX/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Root Sports Rocky Mountain/WGN, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at San Francisco — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Texas at Washington — Fox Sports Southwest/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Pocono — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals Media Availibity — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 6, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 3-2)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live from Nashville, TN — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime live from Nashville, TN — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Challenger Playoff, Great Sound, Bermuda

Finals — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifers

Group F, Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana vs. Ethiopia — beIN Sports, 11:20 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: UEFA

Group I, Ratina Stadium, Tampere, Finland

Finland vs. Ukraine — FS2, 11:45 a.m.

Group D, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Georgia — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:45 a.m.

Group D, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Wales — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group I, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Croatia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s International Friendly, Komplett Arena; Sandefjord, Norway

Norway vs. United States — Fox, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONCACAF

Estadio Azteca; Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. United States — FS1/Univision/Univision Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

World Cup Qualifier Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, 10:30 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 7:30 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Stars Are Aligned — SEC Network, noon

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: 40 Minutes of Hell — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: Dominque Belongs to Us — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracle 3 — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Norm — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Repeat After Us — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Stan Wawrinka — NBC, 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)