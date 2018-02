All Times Eastern

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 6:05 a.m.

Snowboarding

Women’s Big Air Gold Medal Final

Nordic Combined

Men’s Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Curling

Tiebreaker: Great Britain vs. Switzerland

Nordic Combined

Men’s Team 4x5km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

6:05 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Curling Semifinal

United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Short Track

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s 1000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s 5000m Relay Gold Medal Final

Biathlon

Women’s 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling Semifinal

Sweden vs. Great Britain/Switzerland

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hockey Game of the Day

Women’s Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada (replay)

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating

Ladies’ Free Program (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Biathlon

Women’s 4x6km Relay

Nordic Combined

Men’s Team Large Hill/4x5km

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Bobsleigh

Four-Man Training

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m. (Friday)

Men’s Hockey Semifinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Speed Skating

Men’s 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey Semifinal (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling Semifinal

United States vs. Canada

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

2 a.m. – 5 a.m. (Friday)

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m. (Friday)

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Biathlon

Women’s 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final

Nordic Combined

Team Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating

Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Short Track

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s 1000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s 5000m Relay Gold Medal Final