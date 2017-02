All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Milwaukee at Wright State — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (PA) — Fox College Sports Atlantic/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke — ACC Network/ESPN, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at UAB — Campus Insiders, 8 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Arizona — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Missouri State at Wichita State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SMU at Temple — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart — Fox College Sports Atlantic/MSG Plus, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Portland at St. Mary’s — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — FS1, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco — Campus Insiders/Comcast SportsNet California, 10 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 7 p.m.

beIN College Basketball: Preview — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Michigan State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, Nancy Almaraz Stadium, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Auburn vs. Oklahoma — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Cal State-Bakersfield at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Oklahoma City — TNT, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Gold Jacket Class of 2017 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Buffalo — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Fox Sports Detroit/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Tennessee/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — NBCSN/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Comcast SportsNet California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto — Fox Sports Midwest/Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona — Sportsnet East/RDS/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Arena Montpellier, Montpellier, France

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Center Court: Open Sud de France — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Ecuador Open, Club Jacarandá, Cumbayá, Quito, Ecuador

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

MasterChef: Junior Edition (season premiere) — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

The Vet Life: Working Overtime: Flooding Down in Texas (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Inside the Actors Studio: Girls Cast — Bravo, 8 p.m.

R. Kellly: Not Guilty — Reelz Channel, 8 p.m.

Gigi — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: First Look: Of Sticks and Stones — History Channel, 8:56 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Pitmaster’s 90-Square-Foot Dream Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: Two Halves of the Same Willie — FYI, 8 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Ready-to-Flip Ranch — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 9 p.m.

Nightwatch: Beyond the Badge — A&E, 9 p.m.

The Vet Life: Working Overtime: Down on the Farm — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Top Chef: Adiós Charleston, Hello James Beard — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Hurricane — CMT, 9 p.m.

Alone: Day 87 (season finale) — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Snoop Dogg: Not Guilty — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 — Starz, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Terra Cotta Warriors; The Queen of Parachuting and Polish Soldier Bear — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

My Kitchen Rules — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: A Tiny House for a Growing Family — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: It’s the Boats a Rockin’… — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Double Lot Limbo — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Snoop Dogg vs. Chris Paul — Spike, 9:30 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: New York’s Finest Address & the $3 Million Hybrid Ferrari — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Cheap Eats: All Board in Chat-Town — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: She Loves Me .. Not — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Baskets: Ronald Reagan Library — FX, 10 p.m

House Hunters: Newlywed Nurses Need New Home — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Portlandia: Friend Replacement — IFC, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: DeAndre Jordan vs. Sarah Hyland — Spike, 10 p.m.

Nirvanna the Band the Show: The Booking — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Training Day — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC, 10 p.m.

Egypt’s Greatest Mysteries: The Curses of Tutankhamun — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

The Vet Life: Working Overtime: Puppy Competition — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Thet History of Comedy: F-ing Funny (series premiere) — CNN, 10 p.m.

Bessie — HBO2, 10 p.m.

The Detectives Club: New Orleans: She Said He Said — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Amityville Haunting, Ghost Army and Fugitive Golfer — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: Life on the Line (season premiere) — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Alone: Season 3 Reunion Special — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

House Hunters International: Beach Dreams in Costa Rica — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Caraoke Showdown: Hello Dolly? — Spike, 10:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 — Starz, 10:53 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Laura Jane Grace — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Seven Kinds of DNA — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, February 9, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Tupac: A Hollywood Murder — Reelz Channel, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jay Mandyam; Josh Johnson; Annie Lederman — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

X-Rated 2: The Greatest Adult Stars of All Time — Showtime, midnight

Gone With the Wind — Turner Classic Movies, midnight

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)