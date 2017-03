All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Baseball Live — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Championship Game, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TCU vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Johns Hopkins at Northwestern — Big Ten Network 8 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, Hartwell Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Men’s Short Program — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Pairs Free Skate — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, Humble, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 4: Metallurg MK at AK Bars — Eleven Sports, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 67: All or Nothing — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. Baltimore — MLB Network/MASN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia — The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago Cubs vs. Houston — MLB Network/WGN/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet LA/KCOP, 10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, 10:15 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Chicago — TNT, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Carolina — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One/MSG Plus/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg — Fox Sports West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota — TSN5/RDS2/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville — TSN4/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton — Comcast SportsNet California/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Women’s 1st Semifinal and Men’s Quarterfinal — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal and Women’s 2nd Semifinal — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, noon

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Masterchef: Junior Edition — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Killer Confessions: Deadly Obsession: The Killer You — A&E, 8 p.m.

North Woods Law: Still Hunting: Great and Small — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Powerless — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

The Great Indoors — CBS, 8:31 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Meat, Pray, Love — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Tiny Alaskan Yurt — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Beaming With Potential — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 9 p.m.

60 Days In: Atlanta: Dangerous Liaisons — A&E, 9 p.m.

North Woods Law: Game Warden Files: Fighting the Flood (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Wallenda Walks, Crazy Taxi and Rest in Peat — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: World’s Largest Radio Telescope (season premiere) — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Review: Cryogenics; Lightning; Last Review (season finale) — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Both Sides of the Coin — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: High-Rise vs. Low-Rise in NYC — HGTV, 10 p.m.

The Catch — ABC, 10 p.m.

The Amazing Race 29 (season premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.

Atlantis: The Lost Evdience — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

North Woods Law: Game Warden Files: Alligator Showdown — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Sun Records: Who They Were Meant To Be — CMT, 10 p.m.

Real Detective: Every Rose Has a Thorn — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Riding Thunder, Warm Springs and Catcher Spy — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: Freak Show — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: Mega-Homes: Blockbuster Oasis & Celine Dion’s Luxe Estate — CNBC, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chris Hayes — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, March 30, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Nightwatch: Ride Along: Life on the Line — A&E, 11:03 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: Mega-Homes: Rock Star’s Miami Mansion & Underground Estate — CNBC, 11:30 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Tournament of Champions Finals — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)