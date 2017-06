All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 13

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

CanAm League

Sussex County Miners at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Basketball: Big Men on Campus — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

SEC Summer Football Tour: LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Summer Football Tour: Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Summer Football Tour: Alabama — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Summer Football Tour: Arkansas — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, WI

1st Round — FS1, 11 a.m.

1st Round — Fox, 6 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame: U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Aldo vs. Mendes — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Feuds — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Romero vs. Weidman — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Minnesota — MLB Network/Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network/MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/STO, noon

Boston at Philadelphia — MLB Network/NESN/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Golden State Warriors 2017 Championship Parade — NBC Sports Bay Area, noon

Golden State Warriors 2017 Championship Parade — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters: Playoffs Award Show — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2017 Sounds of the Finals — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m. p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Inside Minicamp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open, Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

WTA Tour

Ricoh Open, Autotron Park, Rosmalen, s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

3rd Round — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Ricoh Open and Aragon Open — beIN Sports, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Bislett Games — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Entertainment

Manhunter — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: The Ultimate Fan Challenge — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Mountain Men: Fully Loaded: No Goin’ Back — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Unfiltered: Trust — Lifetime, 8:45 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Breakfast of Champions — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury: Live/Work Tiny Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: A Deceiving Deal (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Tunnel: Sabotage (season premiere) — PBS, 9 p.m.

The First 48: In the Line of Fire; Over the Edge — A&E, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Bear Watch — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

2017 BET Awards Nomination Special — BET, 9 p.m.

Nashville: (Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such as I — CMT, 9 p.m.

Mountain Men: Edge of Winter — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: Date With Dystiny (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Celebrations — LIfetime, 9 p.m.

Paul Walker’s Fatal Crash — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Presidential Pet, Diary Disaster and Covert Catalog — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

King of the Road: Is This Safe? — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Monster Oil Rig (season finale) — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Beach Bites With Katie Lee: Beachside Breakfasts — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Deja Flay — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Fixer-Upper or Move-In Ready in Floral Park, NY — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Party Legends: The Problem With Rap Music Today — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Cattle Drive — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Naked and Afraid XL Pop-Up Edition: The Amazon: Part 8 — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Sin City Justice: All for Eighty Dollars — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton — TNT, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Hoaxes — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: Dios y el Abogado — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Cold Case Fils: A Family Secret — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Alone: Divide and Conquer (season premiere) — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Giants of Asia — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Singapore Swap — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

American Boyfriend: Meetings Suck — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Marrried at First Sight: Second Chances: The Hot Seat and the Cold Truth — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.

Central Intelligence — HBO, 10:55 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Whoopi Goldberg — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Vintage Flip: Spanish Salvage — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Play Balls — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, June 15, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The President Show: Bassem Youssef — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Ryan Stout; Diona Reasonover: Jerry Ferrara — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m (Friday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)