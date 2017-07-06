All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 16
Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
CFL
Week 3
BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 6: Vesoul to Troyes — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
Irish Open, Portstewart Golf Club, Portstewart, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
Web.com Tour
LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort, Findley Lake, NY
1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour
The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, WV
1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, WI
1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Weigh-In — FS2, 7 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Houston at Toronto — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.
National League
Miami at St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
San Francisco at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland — Fox Sports San Diego/STO, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)
MLS
Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia — Fox Sports Kansas City/The Comcast Network, 8:30 p.m.
NASCAR
Camping World Truck Series
Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.
Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NCWTS Post0Race Show — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series
Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Final Practice — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NBA
Orlando Pro Summer League, Amway Center, Orlando, FL
7th Place Game: New York vs. Miami — NBA TV, 8 a.m.
5th Place Game: Charlotte vs. Orlando — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
3rd Place Game: Oklahoma City vs. Indiana — NBA TV, noon
Final: Detroit vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Utah Jazz Summer League, Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Philadelphia vs. San Antonio — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Boston vs. Utah — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
USL
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. FC Cincinnati — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Softball
World Cup of Softball XII, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK
USA vs. Canada — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
SportsCenter Coast to Coast — ESPN2, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 2nd Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF Diamond League, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland
Athletissima — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
TrackTown Summer Series, Icahn Stadium, New York, NY
New York City — ESPN, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Entertainment
Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.
The First 48: Blood Money: Ultimate Price — A&E, 8 p.m.
The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Visitors and Intruders — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Selena — HBO, 8 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Unfiltered: One Month Anniversary — Lifetime, 8:45 p.m.
Carnival Eats: Tacos del Carnival — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny Luxury: Rustic Tiny Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop: Midcentury Maze — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Battle of the Network Stars: Variety vs. TV Sex Symbols — ABC, 9 p.m.
Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.
The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m
The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.
The First 48: Dangerous Business — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Wolverine Attack — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Nashville: Ghost in This House — CMT, 9 p.m.
Mosquito — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Murder Among Friends: Murder Party — Investigaiton Discovery, 9 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Support — Lifetime, 9 p.m.
Mysteries at the Museum: Terrible Tommy, Airplane Abduction and the Great Blondin — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
How It’s Made: American Made: Race Car Edition — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
King of the Road: Feel the Splat Baby — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.
How It’s Made: Collagen, Digital-to Analog Coverters, Wood Moldings and Plier Staplers — Science Channel, 9:33 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: Salty and Sweet — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Furry Friends in Florida — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Mysteries of the Outdoors: Forest UFO’s — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.
Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.
The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Snow Shorrage — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Sin City Justice: Blood Brothers — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Seasons of Change — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
The Mist: Show and Tell — Spike, 10 p.m.
Queen of the South: El Nacimento de Bolivia — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Alone: The Last Mile — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
Impossible Engineering: Built for Hell — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Second Chance: Heartbreak and a Proposal — Lifetime, 10:17 p.m.
House Hunters International: Chiang Rai Bred — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Mysteries of the Outdoors: Flight to Hell — Travel Channel, 10:30 p.m.
Party Legends: Greased Up Like a Chicken — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Vintage Flip: 1950s Ranch — HGTV, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Comedy Knockout: Funny Joints — truTV, 11 p.m.
Bad Moms — Sho2, 11 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)