All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 16

Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 3

BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 6: Vesoul to Troyes — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Portstewart Golf Club, Portstewart, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Web.com Tour

LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort, Findley Lake, NY

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, WV

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, WI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — FS2, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland — Fox Sports San Diego/STO, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLS

Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia — Fox Sports Kansas City/The Comcast Network, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NCWTS Post0Race Show — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Final Practice — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Orlando Pro Summer League, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

7th Place Game: New York vs. Miami — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

5th Place Game: Charlotte vs. Orlando — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

3rd Place Game: Oklahoma City vs. Indiana — NBA TV, noon

Final: Detroit vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Utah Jazz Summer League, Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Philadelphia vs. San Antonio — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Boston vs. Utah — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

USL

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. FC Cincinnati — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Softball

World Cup of Softball XII, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

USA vs. Canada — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter Coast to Coast — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 2nd Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland

Athletissima — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

TrackTown Summer Series, Icahn Stadium, New York, NY

New York City — ESPN, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Blood Money: Ultimate Price — A&E, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Visitors and Intruders — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Selena — HBO, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Unfiltered: One Month Anniversary — Lifetime, 8:45 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Tacos del Carnival — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury: Rustic Tiny Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Midcentury Maze — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Network Stars: Variety vs. TV Sex Symbols — ABC, 9 p.m.

Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m

The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Dangerous Business — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Wolverine Attack — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Ghost in This House — CMT, 9 p.m.

Mosquito — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: Murder Party — Investigaiton Discovery, 9 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Support — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Terrible Tommy, Airplane Abduction and the Great Blondin — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

How It’s Made: American Made: Race Car Edition — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

King of the Road: Feel the Splat Baby — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

How It’s Made: Collagen, Digital-to Analog Coverters, Wood Moldings and Plier Staplers — Science Channel, 9:33 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Salty and Sweet — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Furry Friends in Florida — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Mysteries of the Outdoors: Forest UFO’s — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.

Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Snow Shorrage — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Sin City Justice: Blood Brothers — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Seasons of Change — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

The Mist: Show and Tell — Spike, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: El Nacimento de Bolivia — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Alone: The Last Mile — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Built for Hell — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Second Chance: Heartbreak and a Proposal — Lifetime, 10:17 p.m.

House Hunters International: Chiang Rai Bred — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Mysteries of the Outdoors: Flight to Hell — Travel Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Party Legends: Greased Up Like a Chicken — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Vintage Flip: 1950s Ranch — HGTV, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Funny Joints — truTV, 11 p.m.

Bad Moms — Sho2, 11 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)