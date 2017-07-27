All Times Eastern
Baseball
National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank NY
12U Pool Play
Lamorinda Vikings (CA) vs. Kangaroo Court (FL) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Wilson MVP Elite (CA) vs. LBC Broncos (TX) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
CFL
Week 6
Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
College Football
Pac-12 Football Media Days — Pac-12 Networks, 12:30 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.
The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Ladies Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
John Morrissey Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie — FS1, 8 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Cleveland — Fox Sports West/STO, noon
Oakland at Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/MASN, noon
Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/WGN, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Champions Cup, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Bayern München vs. FC Internazionale — ESPN3, 7:30 a.m.
UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Group D, Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands
Portugal vs. England — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.
Group D, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands
Scotland vs. Spain — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.
Women’s
Tournament of Nations, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA
Brazil vs. Japan — ESPN3, 7:15 p.m.
United States vs. Australia — ESPN/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, mignith
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Day 5-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.
Day 5-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour
German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
WTA Tour
Ericsson Open, Båstad, Sweden and JiangXi Open, Nanchang, Communist China — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.
World Team Tennis
Orange County Breakers at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Water Polo
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary
Men’s
Semifinals 1 & 2 — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.
Entertainment
How It’s Made: American Made: Top Five Desserts — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.
Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.
The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Theiving Wolves — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Sharks and the City: L.A.: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Hacksaw Ridge — HBO, 8 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Final Decisions (season finale) — Lifetime, 8 p.m.
How It’s Made — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.
Carnival Eats: The Heat Is On — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny Luxury — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop Atlanta: Big Build on the Atlanta Beltline — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Battle of the Network Stars — ABC, 9 p.m.
Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.
Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.
The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.
The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.
Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.
The First 48: House of Horrors; Final Sacrifice — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men:Roughing It: Taking on the Wolf Pack — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Nashville: Speed Trap Town — CMT, 9 p.m.
Shark Exile — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Murder Among Friends: Band of Brothers — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Call of the Wild — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Jaws III — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Mysteries at the Museum: Miracle Bubble, Skeletons in the Closet and Curious George (season finale) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
King of the Road: Handrails, Homies! — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: Fancy vs. Rustic — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Setting Sights on San Diego — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Mysteries of the Outdoors: Cosmic Gateway — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.
Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.
The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.
The First 48: Scared Silent: Choppper (series premiere) — A&E, 10 p.m.
Deep Sea UFO Encounters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Dead Winters Crossing — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Bad Blood: Losing Hope — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
The Mist: The Devil You Know — Spike, 10 p.m.
Queen of the South: Sacar Con Sifón el Mar — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Shark Storm — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.
Date Night Live (series premiere) — Lifetime, 10:02 p.m.
House Hunters International: Paid in Full in Ecuador — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Party Legends: Instinct is Automatic — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Groundhog Day — Starz Encore, 10:41 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Masha Gessen — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desert Flippers: A Prickly Situation — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Comedy Knockout: Ideas of Balls — truTV, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Thursday, July 27, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Shark After Dark: The Sharkiest Place on Earth — Discovery, 11:01 p.m.
The President Show: Carole Radziwill — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Mac DeMarco; Amanda Seales; Brett Gelman (the final days) — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape — Starz Encore, 12:27 a.m. Friday)
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)