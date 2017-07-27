Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Fang's Bites
Thursday’s Viewing Picks
Posted by on July 27, 2017

All Times Eastern

Baseball
National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank NY
12U Pool Play
Lamorinda Vikings (CA) vs. Kangaroo Court (FL) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Wilson MVP Elite (CA) vs. LBC Broncos (TX) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

CFL
Week 6
Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Football
Pac-12 Football Media Days — Pac-12 Networks, 12:30 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf
European Tour
European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour
Ladies Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour
Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
John Morrissey Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB
American League
Anaheim at Cleveland — Fox Sports West/STO, noon
Oakland at Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

National League
Milwaukee at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/MASN, noon
Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/WGN, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer
International Champions Cup, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Bayern München vs. FC Internazionale — ESPN3, 7:30 a.m.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Group D, Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands
Portugal vs. England — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands
Scotland vs. Spain — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s
Tournament of Nations, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA
Brazil vs. Japan — ESPN3, 7:15 p.m.
United States vs. Australia — ESPN/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, mignith
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Day 5-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.
Day 5-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis
ATP Tour
German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WTA Tour
Ericsson Open, Båstad, Sweden and JiangXi Open, Nanchang, Communist China — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

World Team Tennis
Orange County Breakers at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Water Polo
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary
Men’s
Semifinals 1 & 2 — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Entertainment
How It’s Made: American Made: Top Five Desserts — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.
Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.
The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Theiving Wolves — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Sharks and the City: L.A.: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Hacksaw Ridge — HBO, 8 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Final Decisions (season finale) — Lifetime, 8 p.m.
How It’s Made — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.
Carnival Eats: The Heat Is On — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny Luxury — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop Atlanta: Big Build on the Atlanta Beltline — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Battle of the Network Stars — ABC, 9 p.m.
Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.
Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.
The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.
The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.
Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.
The First 48: House of Horrors; Final Sacrifice — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men:Roughing It: Taking on the Wolf Pack — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Nashville: Speed Trap Town — CMT, 9 p.m.
Shark Exile — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Murder Among Friends: Band of Brothers — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Call of the Wild — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Jaws III — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Mysteries at the Museum: Miracle Bubble, Skeletons in the Closet and Curious George (season finale) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
King of the Road: Handrails, Homies! — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: Fancy vs. Rustic — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Setting Sights on San Diego — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Mysteries of the Outdoors: Cosmic Gateway — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.
Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.
The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.
The First 48: Scared Silent: Choppper (series premiere) — A&E, 10 p.m.
Deep Sea UFO Encounters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Dead Winters Crossing — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Bad Blood: Losing Hope — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
The Mist: The Devil You Know — Spike, 10 p.m.
Queen of the South: Sacar Con Sifón el Mar — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Shark Storm — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.
Date Night Live (series premiere) — Lifetime, 10:02 p.m.
House Hunters International: Paid in Full in Ecuador — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Party Legends: Instinct is Automatic — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Groundhog Day — Starz Encore, 10:41 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Masha Gessen — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desert Flippers: A Prickly Situation — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Comedy Knockout: Ideas of Balls — truTV, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Thursday, July 27, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Shark After Dark: The Sharkiest Place on Earth — Discovery, 11:01 p.m.
The President Show: Carole Radziwill — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Mac DeMarco; Amanda Seales; Brett Gelman (the final days) — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape — Starz Encore, 12:27 a.m. Friday)
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s