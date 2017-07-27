All Times Eastern

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank NY

12U Pool Play

Lamorinda Vikings (CA) vs. Kangaroo Court (FL) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Wilson MVP Elite (CA) vs. LBC Broncos (TX) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Pac-12 Football Media Days — Pac-12 Networks, 12:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Ladies Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

John Morrissey Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — Fox Sports West/STO, noon

Oakland at Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/MASN, noon

Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/WGN, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Bayern München vs. FC Internazionale — ESPN3, 7:30 a.m.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017

Group D, Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands

Portugal vs. England — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands

Scotland vs. Spain — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s

Tournament of Nations, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Brazil vs. Japan — ESPN3, 7:15 p.m.

United States vs. Australia — ESPN/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, mignith

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Day 5-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Day 5-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WTA Tour

Ericsson Open, Båstad, Sweden and JiangXi Open, Nanchang, Communist China — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

World Team Tennis

Orange County Breakers at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s

Semifinals 1 & 2 — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Entertainment

How It’s Made: American Made: Top Five Desserts — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.

Hollywood Game Night — NBC, 8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Theiving Wolves — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Sharks and the City: L.A.: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Hacksaw Ridge — HBO, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Final Decisions (season finale) — Lifetime, 8 p.m.

How It’s Made — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.

Carnival Eats: The Heat Is On — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Atlanta: Big Build on the Atlanta Beltline — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Network Stars — ABC, 9 p.m.

Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.

Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 9 p.m.

The Tunnel: Sabotage — PBS, 9 p.m.

Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: House of Horrors; Final Sacrifice — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men:Roughing It: Taking on the Wolf Pack — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Speed Trap Town — CMT, 9 p.m.

Shark Exile — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: Band of Brothers — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Call of the Wild — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Jaws III — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Miracle Bubble, Skeletons in the Closet and Curious George (season finale) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

King of the Road: Handrails, Homies! — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Fancy vs. Rustic — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Setting Sights on San Diego — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Mysteries of the Outdoors: Cosmic Gateway — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.

Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.

The First 48: Scared Silent: Choppper (series premiere) — A&E, 10 p.m.

Deep Sea UFO Encounters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Dead Winters Crossing — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Bad Blood: Losing Hope — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Mist: The Devil You Know — Spike, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: Sacar Con Sifón el Mar — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Shark Storm — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Date Night Live (series premiere) — Lifetime, 10:02 p.m.

House Hunters International: Paid in Full in Ecuador — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Party Legends: Instinct is Automatic — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day — Starz Encore, 10:41 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Masha Gessen — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desert Flippers: A Prickly Situation — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Ideas of Balls — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, July 27, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Shark After Dark: The Sharkiest Place on Earth — Discovery, 11:01 p.m.

The President Show: Carole Radziwill — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Mac DeMarco; Amanda Seales; Brett Gelman (the final days) — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape — Starz Encore, 12:27 a.m. Friday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)