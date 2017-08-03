All Times Eastern
Baseball
CanAm League
Ottawa Champions at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Final, Physical Education Complex, Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD
Overseas Elite vs. Team Challenge ALS — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria
Women’s Medal Round
Olympic Channel, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)
CFL
Week 7
Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Crossfit
CrossFit Games: Day 1 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Tour of Utah
Stage 4: South Jordan City — FS2, 2 p.m.
Golf
Women’s British Open, Kingsbarn Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)
PGA Tour
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club (South), Akron, OH
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & Country Club, Reno, NV
1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Birdstone Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC 161: Evans vs. Henderson — FS1, 7 p.m.
UFC Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/NESN, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore — Fox Sports Detroit/MASN, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/STO, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.
New York Mets at Colorado — SNY, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at Anaheim — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NASCAR The Decades: The 1980’s — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals — NBC, 8 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Semifinal, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands
Denmark vs. Austria — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.
Semifinal, FC Twente Stadion, Enschede, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. England — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.
CONCACAF League
Round of 16, Leg 1, Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Olimpia vs. LD Alajuelense — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.
Women’s
Tournament of Champions, Stub Hub Center, Carson, CA
United States vs. Japan — ESPN2/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Draw — FS1, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:15 a.m. (Friday)
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.
ATP Tour
Abierto Mexicano de Tennis, Pegaso Delmar Stadium, Los Cabos, Mexico
Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Volleyball
FIVB Women’s World Grand Prix, Nanjing Olympic Sport Centre, Nanjing, Communist China
Brazil vs. Netherlands — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)
United States vs. Italy — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)
Entertainment
How It’s Made: American Made: Music Edition — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.
The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Thieving Wolves — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Naked and Afraid: Uncensored: Texan Torture — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Central Intelligence — HBO, 8 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Season 5 Reunion Special — Lifetime, 8 p.m.
You Only Live Twice — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.
How It’s Made — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW, 9 p.m.
Carnival Eats: Everything’s Bigger and Better in Texas — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny Luxury: Tiny Home for a Texas Ranch — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop Atlanta: From Trash to Rustic Treasure — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Battle of the Network Stars — ABC, 9 p.m.
Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.
Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.
The Tunnel: Sabotage (season finale) — PBS, 9 p.m.
The First 48: A Murder in Mobile — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Dog Handler Apprentice — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Date Night Live — FYI/Lifetime/Lifetime Movie Network, 9 p.m.
Nashville: Farther On — CMT, 9 p.m.
Naked and Afraid: The Hutned — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Murder Among Friends: The Lord Taketh — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Last Gasp — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Mysteries at the Museum: Alone in the Arctic, Space Shuttle Macgyver and Angelic Organ (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
King of the Road: Torture in Paradise — Viceland, 9 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: Bear-ware — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters Family: South Carolina Lake Living — HGTV, 10 p.m.
The Guest Book: Story One (series premiere) — TBS, 10 p.m.
What Would Diplo Do?: The Beef (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.
The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.
Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Blood Lust — A&E, 10 p.m.
Military UFO Encounters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Bear Flood — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team: Auditions Begin (season premiere) — CMT, 10 p.m.
Darkness: Forgotten Tomb — Discovery, 10 p.m.
Bad Blood: The Silent Killer — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Burn the Midnight Oil — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
The Mist: Over the River and Through the Woods — Spike, 10 p.m.
Gross Point Blank — The Movie Channel, 10 p.m.
Queen of the South: Sólo el Amor de Una Madrid — USA Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters International: South African Stardom — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
The Guest Book: Story Two — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
Nuts & Bolts: Stop Motion (series premiere) — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kate Fagan — Comedy Channel, 11 p.m.
Desert Flippers: From Pit to Poolside — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Thursday, August 3, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
The Chris Gethard Show: Too Many Piñatas (season premiere) — truTV, 11 p.m.
The President Show: Ana Marie Cox — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jen Kirkman; Paul F. Tompkins; Flula Borg (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)