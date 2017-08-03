All Times Eastern

Baseball

CanAm League

Ottawa Champions at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Final, Physical Education Complex, Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD

Overseas Elite vs. Team Challenge ALS — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Women’s Medal Round

Olympic Channel, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

CFL

Week 7

Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Crossfit

CrossFit Games: Day 1 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 4: South Jordan City — FS2, 2 p.m.

Golf

Women’s British Open, Kingsbarn Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club (South), Akron, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & Country Club, Reno, NV

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Birdstone Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 161: Evans vs. Henderson — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Fox Sports Detroit/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/STO, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Anaheim — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR The Decades: The 1980’s — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals — NBC, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017

Semifinal, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands

Denmark vs. Austria — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Semifinal, FC Twente Stadion, Enschede, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. England — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16, Leg 1, Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Olimpia vs. LD Alajuelense — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Tournament of Champions, Stub Hub Center, Carson, CA

United States vs. Japan — ESPN2/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Draw — FS1, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:15 a.m. (Friday)

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Abierto Mexicano de Tennis, Pegaso Delmar Stadium, Los Cabos, Mexico

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

FIVB Women’s World Grand Prix, Nanjing Olympic Sport Centre, Nanjing, Communist China

Brazil vs. Netherlands — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

United States vs. Italy — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

How It’s Made: American Made: Music Edition — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Thieving Wolves — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: Uncensored: Texan Torture — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Central Intelligence — HBO, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Season 5 Reunion Special — Lifetime, 8 p.m.

You Only Live Twice — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.

How It’s Made — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW, 9 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Everything’s Bigger and Better in Texas — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury: Tiny Home for a Texas Ranch — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Atlanta: From Trash to Rustic Treasure — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Network Stars — ABC, 9 p.m.

Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.

Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.

The Tunnel: Sabotage (season finale) — PBS, 9 p.m.

The First 48: A Murder in Mobile — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Dog Handler Apprentice — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Date Night Live — FYI/Lifetime/Lifetime Movie Network, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Farther On — CMT, 9 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: The Hutned — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: The Lord Taketh — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Last Gasp — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Alone in the Arctic, Space Shuttle Macgyver and Angelic Organ (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

King of the Road: Torture in Paradise — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Bear-ware — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters Family: South Carolina Lake Living — HGTV, 10 p.m.

The Guest Book: Story One (series premiere) — TBS, 10 p.m.

What Would Diplo Do?: The Beef (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

The Gong Show — ABC, 10 p.m.

Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Blood Lust — A&E, 10 p.m.

Military UFO Encounters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Bear Flood — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team: Auditions Begin (season premiere) — CMT, 10 p.m.

Darkness: Forgotten Tomb — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Bad Blood: The Silent Killer — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Burn the Midnight Oil — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

The Mist: Over the River and Through the Woods — Spike, 10 p.m.

Gross Point Blank — The Movie Channel, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: Sólo el Amor de Una Madrid — USA Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: South African Stardom — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Guest Book: Story Two — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Nuts & Bolts: Stop Motion (series premiere) — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kate Fagan — Comedy Channel, 11 p.m.

Desert Flippers: From Pit to Poolside — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, August 3, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

The Chris Gethard Show: Too Many Piñatas (season premiere) — truTV, 11 p.m.

The President Show: Ana Marie Cox — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jen Kirkman; Paul F. Tompkins; Flula Borg (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)