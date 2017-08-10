All Times Eastern

Baseball

CanAm League

Trois-Rivieres Aigles at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Edmonton Eskimos at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Árabe Unido vs. Central FC — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 8 p.m.

Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

LD Alajuelense vs. Olímpia — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Isidoro Beaton, Belmopan, Belize

Delmopan Bandits vs. CD Watter Feretti — YouTube, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Colorado Classic

Stage 1: Colorado Springs — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

1st Round — TNT, 1 p.m.

1st Round Highlights — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Jimmy Walker — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, CA

Round of 16 — FS1, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Statue of Liberty Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Cyborg vs. Lansbury — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Epic Knockouts from the UFC — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Knockouts From Around the World — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seatttle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MLB Network/MASN2/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9;30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Atlanta at Miami — WUPA/WFOR, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo — KMSP/WKBW, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England — WJAX/WBZ, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — WRC/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/WBAL, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago/NFL Network/KTVD/WFLD, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland — WVUE/WEWS, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay — WCAU/WGBA/WTMJ, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beiN Sports, midnight

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: Arthur — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

SC Featured: The Rebel — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Bill — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

WTA Tour

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Singles Round of 16 — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m. (with cut-ins to Rogers Cup, Toronto)

Doubles/Singles Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 7: Evening Session — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

How It’s Made: American Made: Weirdest Foods — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.

Reign of Fire — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Brown Family Bonds: Episode 29 — Discovery, 8 p.m

Predator — IFC, 8 p.m.

Southpaw — TMC, 8 p.m.

How It’s Made — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition (8/10) — 9 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway — The CW, 9 p.m.

Carnival Eats: California Dreamin — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny Luxury: Aloha Tiny Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Atlanta: Small Farmhouse With Big Flop Potential — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Story of Diana: Part Two — ABC, 9 p.m.

Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.

Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Revenge Kills: Cold Betrayal — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Seeking Higher Ground — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Nashville: Reasons to Quit (season finale) — CMT, 9 p.m.

First in Human: Admission (series premiere) — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Murder Among Friends: Muscle Bound — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Date Night Live — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Fire & Ice — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Transatlantic Zeppelin, Potato Pool and the Lost Inca City — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

King of the Road: Hawaiian Psycho Jam — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Desert Flippers: Trashy to Flashy — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Green, White and Red — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Traditional vs. Contemporary in Philadelphia — HGTV, 10 p.m.

What Would Diplo Do?: The Cult — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.

Ancient UFO Encounters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: Strictly Business (season finale) — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Bad Blood: A Brother Murdered — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Arctic Super Moon — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

The Mist: The Law of Nature — Spike, 10 p.m.

Queen of the South: Que Madden los Payssos — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team: Making the Team — CMT, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Coming Ashore to Paros, Greece — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Guest Book: Story Three — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Nuts & Bolts: Sneakers — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Start Dreading the News — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, August 10, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Chris Gethard Show: John Mulroney — truTV, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11:15 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 1:07 a.m. (Friday)