All Times Eastern
Baseball
CanAm League
Trois-Rivieres Aigles at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.
CFL
Week 8
Edmonton Eskimos at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
CONCACAF League
Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama
Árabe Unido vs. Central FC — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 8 p.m.
Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica
LD Alajuelense vs. Olímpia — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 10 p.m.
Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Isidoro Beaton, Belmopan, Belize
Delmopan Bandits vs. CD Watter Feretti — YouTube, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Colorado Classic
Stage 1: Colorado Springs — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Golf
PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC
1st Round — TNT, 1 p.m.
1st Round Highlights — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Championship Archives: Jimmy Walker — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
PGA Championship On the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Women’s Amateur, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, CA
Round of 16 — FS1, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Statue of Liberty Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Cyborg vs. Lansbury — FS1, 9 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Epic Knockouts from the UFC — FS1, 10 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Knockouts From Around the World — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Seatttle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland — MLB Network/MASN2/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
National League
San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9;30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Atlanta at Miami — WUPA/WFOR, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo — KMSP/WKBW, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at New England — WJAX/WBZ, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore — WRC/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/WBAL, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago/NFL Network/KTVD/WFLD, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland — WVUE/WEWS, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Green Bay — WCAU/WGBA/WTMJ, 8 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beiN Sports, midnight
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SC Featured: Arthur — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
SC Featured: The Rebel — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The Gospel According to Bill — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
U.S. Open Series
WTA Tour
Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.
Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
ATP Tour
Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Singles Round of 16 — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m. (with cut-ins to Rogers Cup, Toronto)
Doubles/Singles Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom
Day 7: Evening Session — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Entertainment
How It’s Made: American Made: Weirdest Foods — Science Channel, 8 p.m.
Beat Shazam — Fox, 8 p.m.
The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW, 8 p.m.
Reign of Fire — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Brown Family Bonds: Episode 29 — Discovery, 8 p.m
Predator — IFC, 8 p.m.
Southpaw — TMC, 8 p.m.
How It’s Made — Science Channel, 8:31 p.m.
Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition (8/10) — 9 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway — The CW, 9 p.m.
Carnival Eats: California Dreamin — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny Luxury: Aloha Tiny Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop Atlanta: Small Farmhouse With Big Flop Potential — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Story of Diana: Part Two — ABC, 9 p.m.
Big Brother 19: Live Eviction — CBS, 9 p.m.
Love Connection — Fox, 9 p.m.
The First 48: Revenge Kills: Cold Betrayal — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Seeking Higher Ground — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Nashville: Reasons to Quit (season finale) — CMT, 9 p.m.
First in Human: Admission (series premiere) — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Murder Among Friends: Muscle Bound — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Date Night Live — Lifetime, 9 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Ice Breakers: Fire & Ice — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Mysteries at the Museum: Transatlantic Zeppelin, Potato Pool and the Lost Inca City — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
King of the Road: Hawaiian Psycho Jam — Viceland, 9 p.m.
Desert Flippers: Trashy to Flashy — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: Green, White and Red — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Traditional vs. Contemporary in Philadelphia — HGTV, 10 p.m.
What Would Diplo Do?: The Cult — Viceland, 10 p.m.
Zoo — CBS, 10 p.m.
The Night Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.
Ancient UFO Encounters — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Yukon Men: Roughing It: Strictly Business (season finale) — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Bad Blood: A Brother Murdered — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Life Below Zero: Arctic Super Moon — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
The Mist: The Law of Nature — Spike, 10 p.m.
Queen of the South: Que Madden los Payssos — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team: Making the Team — CMT, 10:01 p.m.
House Hunters International: Coming Ashore to Paros, Greece — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
The Guest Book: Story Three — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
Nuts & Bolts: Sneakers — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Start Dreading the News — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Thursday, August 10, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
The Chris Gethard Show: John Mulroney — truTV, 11 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11:15 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, 1 a.m. (Friday)
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 1:07 a.m. (Friday)