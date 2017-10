All Times Eastern

College Football Viewing Picks

College Soccer

Men’s

UCLA vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

USC vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

Florida vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. BYU — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Final, Leg 2, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Santos de Guápiles vs. Olímpia — Univision Deportes, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur (East Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Royal Wellington Golf Club, Upper Hutt, New Zealand

2nd Round — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Path to the Championship: World Series Games 1 & 2 — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Knockout Round

Atlanta vs. Columbus — ESPN2/UniMás/Univision Deportes/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Sporting KC — UniMás/Univision Deportes/TSN4/TVA Sports/KUBE/Fox Sports Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Scan All 43 — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Chicago — Fox Sports Southeast/WGN, 8 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — TNT, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Arizona at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Arizona/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto — Fox Sports Carolinas/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston — Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh — TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida — KCOP/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal — RDS/Fox Sports West/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa — RDS2/NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG Plus/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver — NBC Sports Washington/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Washington at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

BTN: Ten B1G Years: 2014-2015 — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang, Singapore

Day 5 Singles — beIN Sports, 4 a.m.

Day 5 Singles — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

Center Court: Erste Bank Open/Swiss Indoors Basel — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Entertainment

George Michael: Freedom — Showtime, 7:55 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: The Ottoman Empire — History Channel, 7:58 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

La alfrombra de Latin American Music Awards — Telemundo, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Revenge Kills: Nightmare in Greedy Grove — A&E, 8 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: Man vs. Volcano — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Life Below Zero: Primitive Ways — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Great Escapes — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

The Omega Man — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Will & Grace — NBC, 9 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Close Encounters of the Food Kind (season premiere) — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Tiny Alaskan Homestead — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Vegas: Hitting the Wall — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Scandal — ABC, 9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Latin American Music Awards — Telemundo, 9 p.m.

The First 48: Runner Runner — A&E, 9 p.m.

Chopped: Gimme Gator — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Blood Relatives: A Killing in Rotation — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Van Helsing: A Home — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Undercover Informant, the Black Beetle and Unexpected Artist (season finale) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The Orville — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Great News — NBC, 9:31 p.m.

Forged in Fire: First Look: Viking Edition — History Channel, 9:53 p.m.

Origins — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: Hilfiger’s VIP Tour & Rich Puppies — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Nathan for You: Shipping Logistics Company — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Late Nite Eats: Providence — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Take a Bao — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Better Things: Blackout — FX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: A Rural Washington Paradise — HGTV, 10 p.m.

That’s Delicious Classics: Taxi Cab Food Tour — Viceland, 10 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team: The Pre Season Test (season finale) — CMT, 10 p.m.

Ice Road Truckers: The Big Skid — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Home Alone: Behind the Shower Curtain — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Ghost Wars: The Exorcism of Marcus Moon — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Logan’s Run — Turner Classic Movies, 10 p.m.

The Eleven: Motel Murder — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Origins: Firefighters, Police and Paramedics — American Heroes Channel, 10:30 p.m.

The President Show: Lindy West — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: First Time in The Hague — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appetit: Halloweed Party — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

American Beauty Star: Rock the Catwalk — Lifetime, 10:33 p.m.

Unfaithful — Starz Encore, 10:50 p.m.

The Rundown With Robin Thede — BET, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Miles Teller & Jason Hall — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, October 26, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan (season finale) — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Chris Gethard Show: Gillian Jacobs — truTV, 11 p.m.

The Comedy Get Down: No Good Weed — BET, 11:30 p.m.

Latin American Music Awards: Acceso VIP — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Steve Schirrpa, Umberto’s Clam — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: October 26, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:50 p.m.

American Psycho — Cinemax, 11:50 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12::37 a.m. (Friday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:52 a.m. (Friday)