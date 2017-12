All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Valparaiso at Purdue — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Columbia — SNY, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Northern Iowa — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Howard at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina-Greensboro at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Northern Arizona — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Boise State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Press Conference — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Awards Red Carpet Special — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2017 Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Awards — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now: Bowl Special — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

From Philadelphia to Fallujah —CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The Belichick Legacy — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Championship Drive: Playoff Preview — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Herbies — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Maryland at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Curling

Olympic Qualification Event, Winter Arena Košutka, Pilsen, Czech Republic

Men’s

Communist China vs. Netherlands — Olympic Channel, 8 a.m.

Women’s

Czech Republic vs. Denmark — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Nippongaishi Hall, Nagoya-city, Aichi, Japan

Pairs Short Program — Olympic Channel, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Short Program — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Short Dance — Olympic Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Dubai Ladies Masters, Emirates Golf Club (Majils Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

European Tour

Joubert Open, Randpark Golf Club (Firethorn & Bushwillow Courses), Johannesburg, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit Helsinki vs. Dynamo Moscow — Eleven Sports, noon

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Oklahoma/YES, 10 p.m.

Houston at Utah — TNT/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G-League

Santa Cruz Warriors at Austin Spurs — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Arizona at Boston — Fox Sports Arizona/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/MSG Plus/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal — Sportsnet West/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay — Altitude/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida — TSN3/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose — Fox Sports Carolinas/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles — TSN5/RDS/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Southwest/Rocky Mountain )/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Gold — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Best of the Best — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage: Matchday 6

Group E, Stadio Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Atalanta vs. Olympique Lyonnais — FS2, 1 p.m.

Group A, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

Group D, Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia

HNK Rijeka vs. AC Milan — Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Group H, Arsenal Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. FC BATE Borisov — FS1, 3 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Crvena zvezda vs. FC Köln — FS2, 3 p.m.

Group I, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus/Fox Sports Net, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, 11 p.m.