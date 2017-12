All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

Bantamweights

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Salgado — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Valparaiso at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Dave Rose — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

National Semifinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Penn State vs. Nebraska — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Stanford vs. Florida — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Darts

William Hill World Darts Championship, Alexandra Palace, London, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — BBCAmerica.com, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

Hereford vs. Fleetwood Town — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

Indonesian Masters, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, Jakarta, Indonesia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Billy — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Atlanta — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn — MSG Network/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland — TNT/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Sacrmento at Minnesota — NBC Sports California Plus/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State — TNT/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G-League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Maine Red Claws — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Buffalo at Philadelphia — MSG Buffalo/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Washington/NESN, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal — MSG Plus 2/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis— Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado — Fox Sports Florida/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton — Fox Sports Tennessee/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet Flames, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/ NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic — Sportsnet (East/West)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sporstnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)