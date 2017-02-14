All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Joseph’s at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Central Michigan — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh — ESPN2, 7 p.,m.

Tulsa at Central Florida — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Ball State at Northern Illinois — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming — Campus Insiders/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Dogs

141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Day 2: Afternoon — NatGeo Wild, 2 p.m.

Day 2: Primetime — FS1, 8 p.m.

Best of 2016 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Postshow — FS1, 11 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central Special: Jordan Spieth News Conference — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 7: Make More Putts — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Countdown to Bellator 172: The G.O.A.T. — Spike, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The 2006 World Baseball Classic, A Classic Beginning — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Fan Night

Cleveland at Minnesota — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at New Jersey — Altitude/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Buffalo/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Toronto — MSG Plus/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Southwest/TSN3, 8 p.m./NHL Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Edmonton — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Team Event — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Rotterdam Open, Ahoy Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

New Girl — Fox, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 8 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Til Death Do Us Part?: Something Is Driving My Husband Insane — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Cake Boss: Buddy’s Sweetest Cakes — Discovery Family Channel, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Rise and Cook! — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Cruel and Unuusal — Freeform, 8 p.m.

How to Be Single — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper: One of Seven — History Channel, 8 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma — The Movie Channel, 8 p.m.

The Mick — Fox, 8:31 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC, 9 p.m.

Ruby Ridge: The American Experience — PBS, 9 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Til Death Do Us Part?: Fungus Among Us — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: Be the Adult — Esquire Network, 9 p.m.

Seven Year Switch: Reunited, for Better or Worse — FYI, 9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: Sweet Surprie at the Silos — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: Of Sticks and Stones — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Web of Lies: High on Love — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Wayne’s World — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Snow Queens — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Civil War — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Bones — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Switched at Birth: Surprise — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

What on Earth?: Strange Symbols in the Desert — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

Vinny & Ma Eat America: Hot Chicken and Truck-Stop Catfish — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Tosh.0 — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Vinny & Ma Eat America: Frog Legs and Bananas Foster — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Teachers: Snap Judgement — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Independent Lens: Tower — PBS, 10 p.m.

Escaping Polygamy: After the Escape: Temptation to Return — A&E, 10 p.m.

Monsters Inside Me: Til Death Do Us Part?: What’s Growing Inside My Wife? — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Imposters: My Balls, Dickhead — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Trainwreck — Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: My Guests Are Number One — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Killing Fields: The Takedown — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Blue Plate Fate — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Taboo: Episode 6 — FX, 10 p.m.

Shadow of Doubt: Mergers and Inquisitions — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Noisey: Lagos with WizKid, Ice Prince — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Underground: Capone’s Escape Tunnels (series premiere) — Science Channel, 10:02 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Redemption (season finale) — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Fargo — Sho2, 10:15 p.m.

Detroiters: Hog Riders — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Throwing Shade : Episode 105 — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Laverne Cox — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Uncensored With Michael Ware: Africa’s Last King — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Mary Lynn Rajskub; Al Jackson; Weird Al Yankovic — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)