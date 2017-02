All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Silver Street Studios, Houston, TX

Super Featherweights

Dat Nguyen vs. Miguel Flores — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Oklahoma State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Grumbling State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Purdue at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

URI at La Salle — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Northeastern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN, midnight

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San Juan de Tibás, San José, Costa Rica

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Pachuca — Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 8; Fairways and Greens — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub– FS1, 6 p.m.

Back To Track: The Matt Tifft Story — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Beyond the Paint — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at New York Rangers — Sportsnet East/RDS/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Detroit — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto — TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado — Fox Sports West/Altitude, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10;45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Center Court: Rio Open/Delray Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. AS Monaco — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Atlético Madrid — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.