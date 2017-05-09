All Times Eastern
College Baseball
Youngstown State at Toledo — ESPN3, 4 p.m.
Campbell at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
Davidson at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Wright State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.
South Florida at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.
Golf
Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Hockey
2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Italy vs. Latvia — TSN, 10 a.m.
Slovakia vs. Denmark — TSN3/NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
Slovenia vs. Norway — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Switzerland vs. France — TSN5, 2 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Kowalkiewicz — FS1, 11 p.m.
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Toronto — STO/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.
San Francisco at New York Mets — NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado — WGN/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Texas at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Cincinnati — FS1, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia — Root Sports Northwest/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee — NESN/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston –Fox Sports Southeast/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Semifinal
Game 5: Houston at San Antonio — TNT, 8 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Rockets/Spurs, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Insiders (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Game 6: Ottawa at New York Rangers — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 3-2)
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon
Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 1 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Perfect — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SC Featured: Arthur — ESPN, 8 p.m.
SC Featured — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN, 9 p.m.
30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.
Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.
WTA Tour
Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid. Spain
2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.
Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Entertainment
The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.
NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 8 p.m.
Victorian Slum House: The 1870’s — PBS, 8 p.m.
The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Crushing Blows — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Chopped Junior: Dinner is Served — Food Network, 8 p.m.
Pretty Little Liars: Power Play — Freeform, 8 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Fans’ Choice — History Channel, 8 p.m.
20/20 on ID: Mystery in Apartment 410 — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
Fresh off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.
Great News — NBC, 9 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Dallas — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.
Prison Break — Fox, 9 p.m.
iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.
River Monsters: How to Catch a River Monster: Canadian Horror — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo, 9 p.m.
Deadliest Catch: Bad Moon — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Akrafena — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case: Why Isn’t She Smiling? — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Genius: Einstein: Chapter Three — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Casino — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.
Famous in Love: Prelude to a Diss — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.
Space’s Deepest Secrets: Mysteries of Alien Volcanoes — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
Great News — NBC, 9:30 p.m.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Shanghai — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Married at First Sight: Roomies — FYI, 9:54 p.m.
Problematic With Moshe Kasher — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.
Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Over-the-Top Burger and Booze Brawl — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
Backyard Goldmine: A Century-Old Barn Rehab — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
Marvel’s Agnets of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.
NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.
Frontline: Poverty, Politics and Profit — PBS, 10 p.m.
Nazi Fugitives: Herbert Cukurs — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Rebel: Breaking Point — BET, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Thanks, Mom! (season premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.
The Americans: Darkroom — FX, 10 p.m.
Home Town: Small Town Life for a Growing Family — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Love Kills: Us Against the World — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Breakthrough: Cyber Terror — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
Team Ninja Warriors: Qualifying Week 4 — USA Network, 10 p.m.
Jungletown: Fall from Eden — Viceland, 10 p.m.
Cooper’s Treasure: Dangerous Waters — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.
Truth & Iliza: How Do You Get Woke? — Freeform, 10:01 p.m.
Private Parts — Starz, 10:01 p.m.
Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman: Can We Hack the Planet? — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Backyard Goldmine: Burlington Rental Barn Rehab — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Djimon Hounsou — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Upscale With Prentice Penny: Gift Giving — truTV, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
Mystic Pizza — Starz Encore, 11:08 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jon Rudnitsky; Steve Byrne; Dolcé Sloan — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)