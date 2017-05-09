All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Youngstown State at Toledo — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Davidson at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Wright State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Italy vs. Latvia — TSN, 10 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Denmark — TSN3/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Slovenia vs. Norway — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Switzerland vs. France — TSN5, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Kowalkiewicz — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — STO/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — WGN/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cincinnati — FS1, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia — Root Sports Northwest/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — NESN/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston –Fox Sports Southeast/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 5: Houston at San Antonio — TNT, 8 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Rockets/Spurs, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 6: Ottawa at New York Rangers — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 3-2)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Perfect — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: Arthur — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid. Spain

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Entertainment

The Middle — ABC, 8 p.m.

NCIS — CBS, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Fox, 8 p.m.

Victorian Slum House: The 1870’s — PBS, 8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Crushing Blows — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Dinner is Served — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars: Power Play — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Fans’ Choice — History Channel, 8 p.m.

20/20 on ID: Mystery in Apartment 410 — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Fresh off the Boat — ABC, 9 p.m.

Great News — NBC, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Dallas — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Bull — CBS, 9 p.m.

Prison Break — Fox, 9 p.m.

iZombie — The CW, 9 p.m.

River Monsters: How to Catch a River Monster: Canadian Horror — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Bad Moon — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Akrafena — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case: Why Isn’t She Smiling? — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Genius: Einstein: Chapter Three — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Casino — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Famous in Love: Prelude to a Diss — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Mysteries of Alien Volcanoes — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Great News — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: Shanghai — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Roomies — FYI, 9:54 p.m.

Problematic With Moshe Kasher — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Over-the-Top Burger and Booze Brawl — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Backyard Goldmine: A Century-Old Barn Rehab — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Agnets of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC, 10 p.m.

Frontline: Poverty, Politics and Profit — PBS, 10 p.m.

Nazi Fugitives: Herbert Cukurs — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Rebel: Breaking Point — BET, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Thanks, Mom! (season premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

The Americans: Darkroom — FX, 10 p.m.

Home Town: Small Town Life for a Growing Family — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Love Kills: Us Against the World — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Breakthrough: Cyber Terror — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Team Ninja Warriors: Qualifying Week 4 — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Jungletown: Fall from Eden — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Cooper’s Treasure: Dangerous Waters — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Truth & Iliza: How Do You Get Woke? — Freeform, 10:01 p.m.

Private Parts — Starz, 10:01 p.m.

Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman: Can We Hack the Planet? — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Backyard Goldmine: Burlington Rental Barn Rehab — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Djimon Hounsou — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Upscale With Prentice Penny: Gift Giving — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Mystic Pizza — Starz Encore, 11:08 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jon Rudnitsky; Steve Byrne; Dolcé Sloan — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)