All Times Eastern

College Baseball

ACC Tournament, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

Pool Play

Pool C: Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Pool B: Boston College vs. North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Pool D: Duke vs. Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament, Spectrum Field, Clearwater, FL

1st Round

Memphis vs. Houston — American Digital Network, 9 a.m.

Cincinnati vs. UConn — American Digital Network, noon

Tulane vs. South Florida — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Central Florida — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Tournament, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

1st Round

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Auburn vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL

Match Play

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Ssemifinals — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship

National Championship, Dan Magill Tennis Complex, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Virginia vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship

National Championship, Dan Magill Tennis Complex, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Florida vs. Stanford — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Group A, Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju, Republic of Korea

England vs. Guinea — FS1, 3:50 a.m.

Republic of Korea vs. Argentina — FS2, 6:50 a.m.

Group B, Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

Venezuela vs. Vanuatu — FS2, 3:50 a.m.

Mexico vs. Germany — FS1, 6:55 a.m.

Group C, Jeju World Cup Stadium, Jeju, Republic of Korea

Zambia vs. Iran — FS2, 3:50 a.m. (Wednesday)

Costa Rica vs. Portugal — FS2, 6:50 s.m. (Wednesday)

Group D, Suwon World Cup, Suwon, Republic of Korea

South Africa vs. Italy — FS1, 3:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Uruguay vs. Japan — FS1, 6:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Hockey

Memorial Cup, WFCU Centre, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Seattle Thunderbirds — Sportsnet, 7 p.m./NHL Network, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Fox Sports North/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Texas at Boston — Fox Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Fox Sports Detroit/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Philadelphia– Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at New York Mets — Fox Sports San Diego/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/Fox Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Cincinnati — STO/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Root Sports Northwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona — WGN/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Oakland — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 2-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: East Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: East Finals: Celtics/Cavaliers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 3-2)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

French Cup: Road to the Final — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tiebreaker — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

The Game: 2006 …. Remembered — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Nine for IX: Swoopes — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

30 for 30: The Prince of Pennsylvania — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Geneva Open, Tennis Club de Genève, Parc des Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Qualifying, Day 2 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 8 p.m.