All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Inside College Basketball Draft Special: The Lottery — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball Draft Special: Changing of the Guard — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fighter’s Cut: Luke Rockhold — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN2/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — MLB Network/WLS/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Detroit — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/STO, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Miami — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco — Fox Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Finals Room, Game 5 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Inside Minicamp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Romania vs. Chile — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

France vs. England — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain

Cameroon vs. Colombia — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m. (joined in progress)

Men’s International Friendly, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Australia vs. Brazil — beIN Sports, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONCACAF

Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Honduras — beIN Sports/NBC Universo, 9:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

ATP World Tour Uncovered — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

WTA All Access — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN2, 10 p.m.