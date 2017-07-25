All Times Eastern

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY

12U Pool Play

D-BAT Elite North (TX) vs. Team Combat (CA) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Tri-State Arsenal Prime (NJ) vs. Sandcrabs Baseball (TX) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Media Day 2017 — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

BTN Live: Football Media Day Special — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

World Long Drive Championship

Mile High Shootout, Park Hill Golf Club, Denver, CO

Men’s and Women’s Finals — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Diaz vs. Condit — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Upsets — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Jon Jones vs. Vitor Belfort — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — Fox Sports West/STO, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Roor Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Washington — Fox Sports Wisconsin/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/WGN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Ohio/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Texas — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup, Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Chelsea vs. Bayern München — ESPN3, 7:30 a.m.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017

Group B, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem, Netherlands

Sweden vs. Italy — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, Netherlands

Russia vs. Germany — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

International Champions Cup, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AS Roma — ESPN, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

2017 Humanitarian Awards — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Day 3-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Day 3-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Day 4-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s

Quarterfinals 1 & 2 — Olympic Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals 3 & 4 — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at San Antonio Stars — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Boomtown Builder: 1912 Baker’s House — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent — NBC, 8 p.m.

North Woods Law: Still Hunting: Ill Eagle and Unlawful — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Role Models — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Great White Serial Killer Lives: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Fosters: Contact — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Erin Brockovich — HBO, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Ngombe Ngulu — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Shark Swarm — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

Live and Let Die — Starz, 8:01 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Meat in Music City — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Rare–Creatures of the Photo Ark — PBS, 9 p.m.

North Woods Law: Still Hunting: Moose Clues — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean: Swing Shift — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Sharks and the City: L.A. — Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Bold Type: If You Can’t Do It With Feeling — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Forged in Fire: The Shamshir — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Six Degrees of Murder: The Happy Groom — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Jury Speaks: Robert Durst — Oxygen, 9 p.m.

Jaws — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Face Off: Possessed Possessions — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Animal Kingdom: Grace — TNT, 9 p.m.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmerman: Cowboy Life in Texas (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: Egypt’s Greatest Mysteries — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Bachelor Party — Cinemax, 9:40 p.m.

A Night With My Ex: Three’s a Crowd — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Tosh.o — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Rustic Renovation: Bright Lake House — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Somewhere Between — ABC, 10 p.m.

World War II: Confidential: Cracks in the Alliance — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

North Woods Law: Still Hunting: Harvest Season — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Being Mary Jane: Feeling Conflicted — BET, 10 p.m.

The Profit: Zoe’s Chocolate Go — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Chopped: Clock Shock — Food Network, 10 p.m.

A Question of Love: Good Lies — FYI, 10 p.m.

Good Bones: Client Renovation Rescue — HGTV, 10 p.m.

I Am Homeide: Murder Becomes Personal — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

States of Undress: Urban Tribes of Mexico City — Viceland, 10 p.m.

World of Dance — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Fear Factor: Helicopter Parents — MTV, 10:01 p.m.

Sharks and the City: New York — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.

Unearthed: Mystery of Egypt’s Mega Temple — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 10:05 p.m.

The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Wrecked: Sister Mercy — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Rola Hallam — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Shark After Dark: Going Coastal — Discovery, 11:02 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Nick Swardon; Tom Lennon; Nikki Glaser (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)