All Times Eastern
Baseball
National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY
12U Pool Play
D-BAT Elite North (TX) vs. Team Combat (CA) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Tri-State Arsenal Prime (NJ) vs. Sandcrabs Baseball (TX) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Football
B1G Football Media Day 2017 — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.
BTN Live: Football Media Day Special — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
World Long Drive Championship
Mile High Shootout, Park Hill Golf Club, Denver, CO
Men’s and Women’s Finals — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Diaz vs. Condit — FS1, 7 p.m.
UFC Top Ten: Upsets — FS1, 8 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Jon Jones vs. Vitor Belfort — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
UFC Countdown: UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Cleveland — Fox Sports West/STO, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Boston at Seattle — NESN/Roor Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Washington — Fox Sports Wisconsin/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/WGN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Ohio/WPIX, 7 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Texas — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Champions Cup, Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
Chelsea vs. Bayern München — ESPN3, 7:30 a.m.
UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Group B, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem, Netherlands
Sweden vs. Italy — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.
Group B, Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, Netherlands
Russia vs. Germany — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.
International Champions Cup, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
Tottenham Hotspur vs. AS Roma — ESPN, 8 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
2017 Humanitarian Awards — ESPN, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Day 3-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.
Day 3-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Day 4-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
Water Polo
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary
Men’s
Quarterfinals 1 & 2 — Olympic Channel, 8:30 a.m.
Quarterfinals 3 & 4 — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.
WNBA
Washington Mystics at San Antonio Stars — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
Entertainment
Boomtown Builder: 1912 Baker’s House — DIY Network, 8 p.m.
America’s Got Talent — NBC, 8 p.m.
North Woods Law: Still Hunting: Ill Eagle and Unlawful — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Role Models — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
Great White Serial Killer Lives: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.
The Fosters: Contact — Freeform, 8 p.m.
Erin Brockovich — HBO, 8 p.m.
Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Ngombe Ngulu — History Channel, 8 p.m.
Shark Swarm — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.
Live and Let Die — Starz, 8:01 p.m.
Man Fire Food: Meat in Music City — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Rare–Creatures of the Photo Ark — PBS, 9 p.m.
North Woods Law: Still Hunting: Moose Clues — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean: Swing Shift — Bravo, 9 p.m.
Sharks and the City: L.A. — Discovery, 9 p.m.
The Bold Type: If You Can’t Do It With Feeling — Freeform, 9 p.m.
Forged in Fire: The Shamshir — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Six Degrees of Murder: The Happy Groom — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
The Jury Speaks: Robert Durst — Oxygen, 9 p.m.
Jaws — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Face Off: Possessed Possessions — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Animal Kingdom: Grace — TNT, 9 p.m.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmerman: Cowboy Life in Texas (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
What on Earth?: Egypt’s Greatest Mysteries — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
Bachelor Party — Cinemax, 9:40 p.m.
A Night With My Ex: Three’s a Crowd — Bravo, 10 p.m.
Tosh.o — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.
Rustic Renovation: Bright Lake House — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
Somewhere Between — ABC, 10 p.m.
World War II: Confidential: Cracks in the Alliance — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
North Woods Law: Still Hunting: Harvest Season — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Being Mary Jane: Feeling Conflicted — BET, 10 p.m.
The Profit: Zoe’s Chocolate Go — CNBC, 10 p.m.
Chopped: Clock Shock — Food Network, 10 p.m.
A Question of Love: Good Lies — FYI, 10 p.m.
Good Bones: Client Renovation Rescue — HGTV, 10 p.m.
I Am Homeide: Murder Becomes Personal — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
States of Undress: Urban Tribes of Mexico City — Viceland, 10 p.m.
World of Dance — NBC, 10:01 p.m.
Fear Factor: Helicopter Parents — MTV, 10:01 p.m.
Sharks and the City: New York — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.
Unearthed: Mystery of Egypt’s Mega Temple — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 10:05 p.m.
The Jim Jeffries Show — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.
Wrecked: Sister Mercy — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Rola Hallam — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
Shark After Dark: Going Coastal — Discovery, 11:02 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Nick Swardon; Tom Lennon; Nikki Glaser (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)