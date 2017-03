All Times Eastern

Basketball

McDonald’s All-American Game, United Center, Chicago, IL

Girls: East vs. West — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Boys: East vs. West — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Finals

Game 2: Coastal Carolina at Wyoming — ESPNU, 9 p.m. (Coastal Carolina leads series 1-0)

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament

Semifinals

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Maryland-Baltimore County — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Furman at St. Peter’s — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

ESPNU Film Room: Tournament Edition — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

UConn: The March to Madness — HBO, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Florida at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Soffball

Illinois State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, Hartwell Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Ladies’ Short Program — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Pairs’ Short Program — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hill Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Pro-Am — Golf Channel, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Special: ANA Inspiration News Conference — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 4: SKA at Lokomotiv — Eleven Sports, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Knockout Artists — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Classics: Heavyweights — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia (SS) vs. Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (SS) vs. Pittsburgh — Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same day coverage)

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati — STO/Fox Sports Ohio, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox — Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle — MLB Network/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Orlando — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Rivalry, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

Wednesday Night Hockey, Calgary Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Altitude, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Sole Man — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Vice World of Sports: Rivals: The Mercer Cup — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, noon

Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek: Friends & Family — Pop TV, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: Dirty Deed — CBS, 8 p.m.

Shots Fired — Fox, 8 p.m.

Nature: Yosemite — PBS, 8 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Make Me a Judge: Finale — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan — HBO, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Marvin & Austin — MTV, 8 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 9 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

The 100 — The CW, 9 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splaash — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: A Taste of Freedom — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Gone Bananas — Food Network, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: Dead on Reflection — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Heroin Explosion — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: The Girl Who Told Time — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Major Crimes: Intersection — TNT, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: The Quest for King Arthur — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Mind Benders (season finale) — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9:31 p.m.

The Comedy Jam: Sam Richardson; Jesse Tyler; Ferguson Awkwafina — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Moving Home to Michigan — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Mr. First Lady (series premiere) — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Restored: The 1955 Mid-Century California Ranch — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders — CBS, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Dead: Nero’s Sunken City — PBS, 10 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splash: Serene Swim-Holes — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

The Quad: The Caged Bird — BET, 10 p.m.

The Deed: Chicago: Fires on Every Floor (series premiere) — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Murky Waters — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Legion: Chapter 8 (season finale) — FX, 10 p.m.

Murder Chose Me: My First Homicide — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story: Injustice For All — Spike, 10 p.m.

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo: Holy Mojo — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Underground: Nok Aaut — WGN America, 10 p.m.

The Expanse: Cascade — Syfy, 10:02 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: March 29, 2017 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Lopez: Leaving Las Vegas (season premiere) — TV Land, 10:33 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: René Pérez Joglar — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Ripper Street: The Dreaming Dead — BBC America, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Tournament of Champions Night 3: Paul F. Tompkins; Kyle Kinane; Milana Vayntrub — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson: Keesha Sharp; Fred Willard; Jackson Galaxy — Animal Planet, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Wednesday)