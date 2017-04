All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS1, 2 p.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — FS2, 2 p.m.

FSV Mainz 05 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show: Midweek — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

UConn: The March to Madness (series finale) — HBO, 10 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Cal Poly at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

College Fencing

NCAA Fencing Championships, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Men’s and Women’s Championships — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m. (delayed from 3/26 & 3/27)

College Softball

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Western Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Swimming & Diving

NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Men’s and Women’s Championships — ESPNU, 5 p.m. (delayed from 3/24 & 3/25)

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal: 2nd Leg, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Tigres UANL — Galavision/Facebook Live, 10 p.m,

Curling

World’s Men Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Japan — Universal HD, 4 p.m.

Communist China vs. United States — Universal HD, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Arsenal vs. West Ham United — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Hull City vs. Middlesbrough — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth — Premier League Extra Time, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Par 3 Contest — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live at the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2010 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Masters: 2016: Final Round — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Leganes vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Minnesota — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — FS1, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — STO/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports Northwest/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — MLB Network/WGN/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinati — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Boston — Root Sports Pittsburgh/NESN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Boston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA D-League Playoffs

East Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Raptors 905 at Canton Charge — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

West Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Oklahoma City Blue vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet/RDS/MSG Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Kilmarnock vs. Rangers FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Vice World of Sports: Rivals: Derby Beirut — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Vice World of Sports: Rivals: Battle of Algiers — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

2nd and 3rd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

WTA Tour

Abierto Monterrey Afirme, Sierra Madre Tennis Club. Monterrey, Mexico

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek: Grad Night (season finale) — Pop TV, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: Vote Early, Vote Often — CBS, 8 p.m.

Shots Fired — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized: A to Zoo (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Spy — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: Land of the Free: Brink of Water — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Mecca & Tanner — MTV, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 9 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: Legacy in Danger — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: All About Alfredo — Food Network, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: The Doctor Will See You — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

J.K Rowling & Harry Potter: Behind Closed Doors — Reelz, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: The Rattening — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Major Crimes: Shockwave Part 1 — TNT, 9 p.m.

Expedtiion Unknown: Extra Finds: The Real Robin Hood — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Moon Mystery Special — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9:31 p.m.

The Comedy Jam: Colton Dunn; Sarah Tiana; Fortune Feimster — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Archer: Dreamland: No Good Deed (season premiere) — FXX, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: The Rat, the Cheese and the Trap — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: Made In … — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Dead: Leonardo: The Man Who Saved Science — PBS, 10 p.m.

The Deed: Chicago: The Mistake On the Lake — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: No Place Like Home — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Murder Chose Me: Crime Against Nature — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Brockmire: Rally Cap; Winning Streak (series premiere) — IFC, 10 p.m.

America’s Great War 1917-1918 — National Geographich Channel, 10 p.m.

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story: The After Life — Spike, 10 p.m.

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo: Bad Mojo — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

The Expanse: Here There Be Dragons — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Underground: Whiteface — WGN America, 10 p.m.

NASA’s Unexplained Fils: Mars Mystery Special — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Lopez: Moving on and Moving in — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

Jaws — Starz Encore, 10:53 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Michelle Rodriguez — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Ripper Street: A Last Good Act — BBC America, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Dan St. Germain; Jenna Elfman; Stephen Schneider — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson: Maria Bamford; Jen Kirkman; Giant Porcupine — Animal Planet, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)