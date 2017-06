All Times Eastern

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

LSU vs. Florida State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Basketball Draft Special: Summer School — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup

Group A, Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Russia vs. Portugal — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./FS1, 11 a.m.

Group A, Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia

Mexico vs. New Zealand — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./FS1, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 1 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Postgame — FS1, 4 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

La Copa Revuelta — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

PGA of America

50th PGA Professional Championship, Sunriver Resort (Meadows Course & Crosswater Club), Sunriver, OR

Final Round — Golf Chanel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 2 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Time to Smash — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Kansas City — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore — MLB Network/STO/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Fox Sports Detroit/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — Root Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Miami — MASN, noon

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Midwest/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Francsico at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Fox Sports Arizona/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Sun, noon

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

D.C. United vs. Atlanta — NewsChannel 8/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Portland — WFTC/KPDX, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. New England — TSN/Comcast SportsNet New England, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. LA Galaxy — Altitude/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Orlando — KZJO/WRDQ, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Draft Preview — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2017 NBA Draft HQ — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2017 NBA TV Mock Draft — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NBA TV, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: NHL Awards and Expansion Draft Pre-Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10: Next Generation Stars — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Top 10: Traditions — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Draft Preview — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft — NBCSN/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: NHL Awards and Expansion Draft Recap — NHL Tonight, 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Aegon Championships & Gary Weber Open — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Aegon Championships & Gary Weber Open — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Aegon Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

San Antonio Stars at Dallas Wings — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Nightcap: Single White Staci — Pop, 8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (series premiere) — NBC, 8 p.m.

Big Pacific: Mysterious (series premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Tanked: College Invasion: School Spirit — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: One For All — Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Conjuring 2 — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Perfect Murder: Fade to Black — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

Nashville Flipped: Restoration by the Railroad — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay — Fox, 9 p.m.

Great Yellowstone Thaw (series premiere) — PBS, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: Party Rockin’ Tank — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Faith & Family — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Domo Arigato, Mr. Gelato — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Brother vs. Brother: Party-Ready Decks — HGTV, 9 p.m.

America’s War on Drugs: Heroin, Terrorists & Kings of Pain — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Hear No Evil: Dead and Deleted (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Southern Justice: Under the Influence — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Rihanna & Chris Brown Revealed — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Resurrecting The Woolly Mammoth — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Life Hackers (season premiere) — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Nashville Flipped: Eastside Flippin’ — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: DeAndre Jordan vs. Sarah Hyland — Spike, 9:30 p.m.

Moltissimo: Mario Batali, Rosie Perez, Ben Anderson — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Newlyweds Seek Historic Home in Chester County, PA — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: Skylar Austin vs. Metta World Peace — Spike, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Bring Out the Champagne (season finale) — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Moltissimo: Mario Batali with Waris Ahluwalla — Viceland, 10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC, 10 p.m.

America’s Code Breakers — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Andy Cohen’s Then & Now: Being Rich (season finale) — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Fargo: Somebody to Love (season finale) — FX, 10 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt: Failure to Remember — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Year Million: Beyond the Cosmos — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Bridge of Spies — Sho2, 10 p.m.

Blood Drive: Welcome to Pixie Swallow — Syfy, 10 p.m.

This Is Spinal Tap — Turner Classic Movies, 10 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Honey I Torched the Homestead — Discovery, 10:03 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Danger: Stop a Speeding Bullet (series premiere) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Rain Forest Home in Australia — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samatha Bee — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appetit: Weed Infused Japanese Food — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Lopez: Relevance (season finale) — TV Land, 10:32 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Danger: The Human Spider — Science Channel, 10:35 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jason Isbell — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Those Damn Housewives — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Gomorrah: The End of the Day — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kenny G; Kate Micucci; Ron Lynch — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Pulp Fiction — Sundance TV, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)