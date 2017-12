All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Limestone at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Syracuse — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at URI — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Central Florida at SMU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Chicago State at Wisconsin — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Delaware State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Southern Mississippi vs. Florida State — ESPN, 1:30 p.m

Pinstripe Bowl, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Iowa vs. Boston College — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Foster Farms Bowl, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Arizona vs. Purdue — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Texas vs. Missouri — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Best of SEC Film Room — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas GameDay — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Longhorn Network Command Center — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

Texas GameDay Halftime — Longhorn Network, 10:30 p.m.

Longhorn Network Command Center — Longhorn Network, 10:45 p.m.

Texas GameDay Final — Longhorn Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Hockey

2018 IIHF World Junior Championships

Group B, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Switzerland vs. Belarus — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Group A, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Slovakia vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

2018 IIHF World Junior Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Best of — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Altanta — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans — YES/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — Altitude/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago — MSG Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — Fox Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State — NBA TV/SporstsNetAT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Fantasy Awards Show — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 16 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Edmonton at Winnipeg — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Washington at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Islanders — MSG Western New York/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston — TSN5/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Fox Sports Arizona/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy

Men’s Downhill — Olympic Channnel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Legends — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SC Top Plays of the Year — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

BTN Live 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Best of Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E:60: 10 Years — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night— ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)