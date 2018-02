All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Temple — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UConn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist — Eleven Sports, 9:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

UNLV at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Inside Colleg Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

College Basketball Live: Hoop Scoop — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

UConn at South Florida — SNY, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

Bentley at Southern New Hampshire University — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

College Football

National Signing Day Preview Special — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

B1G Football & Beyond: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

National Signing Day Special — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation: Signing Day Special — BYUtv, 11 a.m.

National Signing Day Special — ESPN2, noon

SEC Signing Day — SEC Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football: Signing Day Special — Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Sevilla vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newport County AFC — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

World Super 6 Perth, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central Special: Pebble Beach Pro-Am News Conference — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — ESPN/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

2018 NBA Trade Deadline Preview — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Lakeland Magic — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: Super Bowl LII — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Sound FX: Super Bowl LII — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, Republic of Korea

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Downhilll Training & Mixed Doubles Curling: United States vs. Athletes from Russia — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Norway & Communist China vs. Switzerland — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Mixed Doubles Curling: United States vs. Canada & Communist China vs. Republic of Korea/Men’s Ski Jumping-Individual Normal Hill — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10;30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, La Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Sofia Open and Ecuador Open — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment

grown-ish — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek: Asbestos Fest — Pop, 8 p.m.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (series premiere) — CBS, 8 p.m.

The X-Files — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC, 8 p.m.

Animals With Cameras, A Nature Miniseries — PBS, 8 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 8 p.m.

Buried: Knights Templar and the Holy Grail: Surviving the End — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Breakout: Tijuana Trouble — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

The Librarians: And teh Echoes of Memory (season finale) — TNT, 8 p.m.

Along Together: Dean Girls — Freeform, 8:31 p.m.

Let’s Get Physical: What’s in the Box — Pop, 8:31 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Meat Mania — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

NOVA: First Face of America — PBS, 9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Restored: 1926 French Normandy Cottage — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Making Their House a Home — HGTV, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: At Michelle’s Door — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Bad Bromance — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: A Life in the Day — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Great Women Of Ancient Egypt — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The Amazing Race 30: All’s Fair in Love and War — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

MythBusters: Backseat Getaway Driver — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Studio 1.0: Roger McNamee — Bloomberg, 9:30 p.m.

Corporate: Corporate Retreat — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: First Family Home in San Francisco — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Slutever: Stoned Sex — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

Impossible Builds: The Scorpion Tower (series premiere) — PBS, 10 p.m.

Service 7 Assassins — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: Mar-Tea-Na & Eat. Drink. Host. — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: House by the Lake — FX, 10 p.m.

Knightfall: Do You See the Blue? (season finale) — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Bring My Baby Home — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Zak & Garrett — MTV, 10 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Prisoners of War — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Waco: Operation Showtime — Paramount Network, 10 p.m.

Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block: Insiduous Onset (season premiere) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: After the Hunt: More Secrets of Egypt — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Rooster & Butch: Last Saunce Standing — A&E, 10:01 p.m

Real, Fake or…: Dangerous and Deadly — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: See You There in Villefranche-Sur-Mer — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: February 7, 2018 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

The Trixie & Kayla Show: Sexual Health — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, February 7, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Carson Kressley Flips His Cup! — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: February 7, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)