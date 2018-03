All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Richmond Tigers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Florida State vs. Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN, noon

North Carolina State vs. Boston College — ACC Network/ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina — ACC Network/ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

La Salle vs. UMass — Stadium, 6 p.m.

George Washington vs. Fordham — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament

1st Round, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

St. John’s vs. Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

DePaul vs. Marquette — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame Show — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

1st Round, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas vs. Iowa State — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Florida International vs. Southern Mississippi — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio vs. Texas-El Paso — Stadium on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech — Stadium on Facebook, 9:30 p.m.

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Hampton vs. Florida A&M — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Morgan State — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

UNLV vs. Air Force — Stadium on Facebook, 2 p.m.

Utah State vs. Colorado State — Stadium on Facebook, 4:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs. San Jose State — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Arizona State vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Cal vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washignton, 9 p.m.

Washington State vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washignton/Pac-12 Oregon, 11:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Sojka Pavilion, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA

Colgate at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

1st Round, Leonard E. Merrill Center, Katy, TX

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Lamar vs. Central Arkansas — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

1st Round, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Troy vs. South Alabama — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas State — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live: Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinals: 1st Leg: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto FC vs. Tigers UANL — go90/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals: 1st Leg: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. CD Guadalajara — go90/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurgaon, India

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Central Special: Valspar Championship News Conference — Golf Channel, noon

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5;30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Boston (SS) vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland — MLB Network/WGN, 8 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceHub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Indiana — AT&T SportsNet SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago — Fox Sports Tennessee/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — ESPN/TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento — Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver — ESPN/TSN5/Fox Sports Ohio/Altitude, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Lakers — Fox Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Oklahoma City Blue — Eleven Sports, noon

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Texas Legends — Eleven Sports, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver — Fox Sports Arizona/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Top 10: All-Time Records — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos-February — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Women’s

SheBelieves Cup, Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, FL

United States vs. England — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Juventus — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. FC Basel — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — FS2, 6 p.m.