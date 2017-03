All Times Eastern

Saturday, March 18

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

2nd Round

Pool F, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

United States vs. Dominican Republic — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Boxing

Jacobs vs. Golovkin, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

WBA “Super”, IBO, WBC and IBF Middleweight Titles

Daniel Jacobs vs. Gennady Golovkin — HBO Pay Per View, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 10 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Missouri at Alabama — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

UConn at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

Colorado Spring Game — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Oregon State Spring Game — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Big Ten Gymnastics Championships, Rutgers Athletic Center, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Session 1 — Big Ten Network, noon

Session 2 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Session 1 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Session 2 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

SEC Gymnastics Championship, Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Session I — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Session II — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Championship, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota or Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Men’s Ice Hockey Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

ECAC Championship, Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Harvard vs. Cornell or Union — American Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Hockey Now — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey East Championship, TD Garden, Boston, MA

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston College or Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Championship, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota-Duluth vs. North Dakota or Denver — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Air Force at Mercer — American Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Maryland — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Utah at UCLA — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Hawaii at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Championships, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Medal Round — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Championship Finals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Curling

World Women’s Curling Championship, Capital Gymnasium, Beijing, Communist China

USA vs. Sweden — Universal HD, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Drag Racing

NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL

Quplifting — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Football Championship

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby County — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

English Premier League

West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 10:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Hull City — CNBC, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Watford — Premier League Extra Time, 11 a.m.

Sunderland vs Burnley — Premier League Extra Time, 11 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Leicester City — Premier League Extra Time, 11 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Swansea City — NBCSN, 1:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Behind the Badge: West Bromwich Albion FC: Episode 3 — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Tucson Conquistadores Classic, Omni Tucson National Resort (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Founders Cup, Wildfire Golf Club, Phoenix, AZ

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

2017 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Porsche-Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Women’s All-Around — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 11:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

World Series of Fighting 35, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY

Heavyweight Title Fight

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Shawn Jordan — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota — NESN, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas — STO/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. Anaheim Angels — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

San Francisco vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. Montreal — YES/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Chicago — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Toronto FC — CTV, 4 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Columbus — NewsChannel 8/WOIO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. Philadelphia — WFTV/The Comcast Network, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. New England — KTXA/Comcast SportsNet New England, 8 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. San Jose — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet California Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — KMYU/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Houston — Root Sports Northwest/KUBE, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Camping World 500, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — FS2, noon

Final Practice — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

DC Solar 200, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — FS2, 1 p.m.

Race — Fox, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS2, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Prerace — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Postrace — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Chicago at Toronto — CBC/City TV/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit — Altitude/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Columbus at New York Islanders — NHL Network/Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina — Fox Sports Tennesee/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Minnesota — NHL Network/MSG Network/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

2017 Wayne Gretzky Fantasy Camp — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Scottish Premier League

Aberdeen vs. Heart of Midlothian — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:10 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Aspen, CO

Ladies Slalom — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Giant Slalom — NBCSN, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

Special Olympics

2017 Special Olympics World Games: Austria

Opening Ceremony — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Broke — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Brian and the Boz — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Semifinals — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

2nd Round

Pool F, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Pool F Tiebreaker (if necessary) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea

4-Man Bobsleigh — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern München — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 10 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Socccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

College Baseball

West Virginia at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, noon

Buffalo at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — American Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama – -SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Tenmesee at South Carolina — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond: Pro Day Edition — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Hockey Selection Special — ESPNU, noon

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Championship

National Championship Game, The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota vs. Clarkson — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Syracuse at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Denver at Ohio State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Johns Hopkins at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Curling

World Women’s Curling Championship, Capital Gymnasium, Beijing, Communist China

USA vs. Canada — NBCSN, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Drag Racing

NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL

Finals — FS1, 1 p.m.

English Premier League

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:15 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — NBC/Telemundo, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Match of the Day — NBCSN, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Tucson Conquistadores Classic, Omni Tucson National Resort (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Founders Cup, Wildfire Golf Club, Phoenix, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

2017 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Porsche-Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Men’s All-Around — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

La Liga

Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, noon (joined in progress)

Barcelona vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 3:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. Baltimore — MASN, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. New York Mets — WPIX, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Houston — Root Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Atlanta — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Anaheim Angels — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco — Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas — KTXA, 4 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLS

Seattle vs. New York Red Bull’s — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Camping World 500, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Phoenix — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Toronto — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 1 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Fox Sports North/TSN3, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago — NHL Network/Altitude/WGN, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Carolinas/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m./NHL Network, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Scottish Premier League

Dundee vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:25 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Aspen, CO

Ladies’ Giant Slalom — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Men’s Slalom — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Special Olympics

2017 Special Olympics World Games: Austria

Snowboarding — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sports Talk

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: What Lies Beneath — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Finals — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.