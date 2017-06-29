The Sox had won the first two games of the 4 game series with the Twins. The Sox were looking for their third win and had Rick Porcello on the mound. Usually when an opposing team intimidated when they are facing off against the reigning Cy Young award winner, but that is not the case this year with Porcello. Porcello hasn’t been very effective this year and the same would be last night. Porcello gave up 4 runs and the Sox offense was pretty stagnant and was only able to get him one run. The Sox can still take the series on Thursday with a win, however there will be no sweep.

The Twins got all over Porcello early and ended up scoring two runs in the top of the 1st. Porcello gave up an RBI double to Sano and then an RBI single to Kepler. Sox 0-2. Porcello has struggled this year with giving up runs in the first inning and he followed that trend last night. Porcello settled down after that and didn’t give up any more runs until the 6th inning. Porcello would end up putting the team in a 0-4 hole when he gave up a 2 run homer to Kepler. The Sox offense wasn’t able to get anything going against Twins starter Adalberto Mejia. Porcello was done after 6 innings, but was looking down the barrel of another loss.

Heath Hembree came out of the pen and pitched a scoreless 7th inning. The Sox finally scored a run in the bottom of the 7th, but it could have been so much more. The Sox had the bases loaded and Xander came to the plate. Bogaerts grounded out, but a run was still able to cross the plate. Sox 1-4. Heath Hembree came back out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning and then Matt Barnes came out for a scoreless 9th. Porcello gave up too many runs, but when the Sox offense can only score you one run, you are going to lose no matter what.

Red Sox 1 Twins 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Mejia (3-3) LP: Porcello (4-10) SV: Kintzler (21)