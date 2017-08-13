The Sox didn’t let them blowing the game the night before linger for very long yesterday when they faced off with the Yankees once again. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Luis Severino for the Yankees. The Yankees scored first, but then the Sox bats took over and cruised on to victory behind Andrew Benintendi and his 2 homers.

The Yankees got going early against Pomeranz when Sanchez hit a 2 run homer in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sox 0-2. Happily it didn’t take the Sox too long to not only tie the game, but take the lead. The Sox ended up scoring 5 runs in the top of the 3rd to turn the game right back around. Mookie Betts hit a 2 run RBI single to tie the game and then Andrew Benintendi hit a 3 run homer to put the Sox out in front. Sox 5-2. The Yankees got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 4th when Ellsbury hit an RBI grounder with the bases loaded. I’ll still consider it a gift that the Yankees had the bases loaded with no outs and only got one run out of it. Sox 5-3.

The Sox got right back to scoring runs in the top of the 5th. Andrew Benintendi went ahead and hit another 3 run homer to now have the Sox leading 8-3. The Sox weren’t done scoring in the inning though as Rafael Devers hit a 2 run RBI double. Sox 10-3. Pomeranz pitched into the 7th inning and while he looked shaky at times, he did exactly what the team needed from him. If you look at the statistics, Pomeranz is the 2nd best pitcher behind Chris Sale. Brandon Workman came out in the 7th to get the final and did it with ease to close the book on Pomeranz’s outing. His pitching line was 111 pitches, 6.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB and 5 Ks.

Brandon Workman came back out for the 8th and pitched himself a scoreless inning. I’ll continue to say that if Workman is healthy that his addition to the bullpen is as valuable, if not more so than any reliever they could have traded for at the deadline. Robby Scott came out for the 9th and he proceeded to make it interesting. Scott started the inning off giving up back to back homers to Headley and Ellsbury to cut the Sox lead to 5. Kimbrel had to get up and start warming just in case. Luckily, Scott was able to settle down and get the next three outs without having to get our closer in the game.

Red Sox 10 Yankees 5 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (12-4) LP: Severino (9-5)