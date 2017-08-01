The Red Sox faced off against their ALDS foes the Indians and hoped to avenge being sent packing early. The Sox had Doug Fister on the mound who recently rejoined the rotation when Price went on the DL. Fister hadn’t impressed in a Sox uniform so far, but he put that all to rest last night. Fister took a shutout into the 8th inning and got plenty of run support from the Sox bats. The Sox won to keep them within striking distance of the Yankees.

The Sox cracked the scoreboard first when they scored three runs in the 2nd inning. Betts hit a 2 run RBI single and then Nunez hit an RBI double. Holt was thrown out at home on the play, but the Sox were still up 3-0. The Sox added on two more runs in the 4th when Betts and Nunez hit RBI singles. Sox 5-0. The Sox finished off their scoring ways in the 7th inning when Devers hit an RBI single to score Nunez. Sox 6-0. Devers showed off his bat last night, going 4 for 4 with an RBI. He was making the case that calling him up was going after the big bat that the Sox needed.

While the Sox were scoring up a storm, Fister was doing his job on the other side. Fister only gave up 5 hits and was sporting a shutout as he headed into the 8th inning. Fister was sent back out there and with 2 outs in the inning, the Indians were finally able to get on the scoreboard against him. Fister made a mistake pitch and gave up a 2 run homer to Zimmer. Sox 6-2. Fister was done and got a standing ovation as he walked off the mound. Brandon Workman finished off the 8th inning and then went out and pitched himself a scoreless 9th. If Fister continues pitching like this, he’ll be a welcome addition to the rotation.

Red Sox 6 Indians 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Fister (1-5) LP: Clevinger (5-4)