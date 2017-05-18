The Sox won the first game of the series and were looking for a mini sweep with a win last night. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound and things didn’t start off well for the Sox. The Cards scored 4 runs by the end of the 2nd inning and looked primed to go on to victory. However the Sox battled back in the 7th and 8th innings to tie the game up. The game went into extras and after 13 long innings the Sox walked away with a 5-4 victory!

Rick Porcello is coming off a Cy Young season, however he isn’t pitching like it this year. Porcello gave up a single run in the 1st inning when he gave up a lead off home run to Fowler. Sox 0-1. The Cards then scored 3 more times in the bottom of the 2nd to be up 4-0. Porcello RBI single to Sierra, an RBI double to Wong and then an RBI groundout to Pham. It looked bleak for the Sox at this point. Porcello settled down after the 2nd inning and then in the 7th the Sox bats finally got going. Jackie Bradley Jr. continued to move out of his slump when he hit a 2 run homer in the top of the 7th. Sox 2-4. Porcello was done after 6 innings and the rest of this game would be in the hands of the bullpen.

Robbie Ross Jr. came out and pitched a scoreless 7th inning and then the Sox ended up rallying to tie the game up in the top of the 8th. Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI triple and then Benintendi hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 4-4. Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel and Heath Hembree all came out of the pen and pitched a scoreless frame. Fernando Abad came out of the pen in the 11th and pitched two scoreless innings for the team. Abad has struggled often this season, but him pitching two innings totally saved the team last night. In the top of the 13th inning the Sox bats were able to muster together a couple of hits to get the go ahead run. Moreland hit a double, Bradley was intentionally walked and then Young came to the plate to pinch hit for Abad. Young was the hero when he hit an RBI single to score Moreland. Sox 5-4. Ben Taylor came out for the bottom of the inning and got himself the save and the win for the team.

Red Sox 5 Cardinals 4 F/13 BOXSCORE

WP: Abad (1-0) LP: Tuivailala (2-1) SV: Taylor (1)