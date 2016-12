Clay Buchholz’s tenure on the Red Sox has come to an end. The Phillies made a deal with Boston to send minor league second baseman Josh Tobias in exchange for Buchholz.

Buchholz was no longer needed in the rotation with the addition of Chris Sale. The Red Sox rotaion now includes Sale, Price, Sale, Porcello, Rodriquez and Pomeranz. Steven Wright is also in the mix after coming off a season ending injury.